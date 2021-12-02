Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray Council will consider charging up to £500 a day for hiring parks and green spaces

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 2, 2021, 2:26 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 3:51 pm
Councillors raise concerns over £1.5m overspend on early years provision at Keith
Moray Council headquarters in Elgin.

Fees could be introduced for hiring Moray Council parks for public events.

Members of the economic development and infrastructure committee next week will be asked to consider charging for the use of areas including Cooper Park in Elgin, Grant Park in Forres and Lossiemouth esplanade as an additional source of income.

At the moment fees only apply to funfairs and circuses.

The proposals follow a consultation held earlier this year.

Around three-quarters of those responding thought the council should recover costs associated with events.

There was little support for charging schools, free to enter community events or charities, although more than a third thought a fee should be considered for community events with a cost for entry.

Cooper Park in Elgin is one of the areas where fees could be introduced for holding commercial and charity events.

In his report open space manager James Hunter explained local authorities across the UK already had fees in place for those using parks and other areas.

He said: “While there is no consistency of approach across councils, many do levy a charge for hiring a park or green space for an event, including an
administration fee and refundable deposit.

“Despite the interest from commercial, private and other events the council currently has no consistent charging structure or events policy in place beyond the statutory licensing fees required for some events.”

Suggested fees for a small commercial event of up to 199 attendees include a £300 daily charge with an additional £50 for administration costs and a refundable deposit of £500 to be paid up front.

Charities could get 50% off

That rises to £500 per day for major events for more than 1,000 people, plus £100 for administration and a £5,000 deposit.

A 50% reduction will be offered to registered charities and not for profit organisations running community events.

The committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the proposals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal