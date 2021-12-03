A96 between Keith and Fochabers re-opens following crash By Ellie Milne December 3, 2021, 12:02 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 12:44 pm A section of the A96 was closed following a crash A section of the A96 between Fochabers and Keith has re-opened following a crash on Friday morning. Police attended the scene of the incident north of Forgie on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road. The road was been closed in both directions at around 11am with traffic building in the area. Motorists were being advised to find an alternative route. ❗️JUST IN⌚️12:13#A96 All lanes have reopened on the #A96 between Keith and Fochabers following an earlier RTC. Traffic is starting to clear in the area!@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/Ue7HCjP7eB — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 3, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up