Planning ahead: New women’s retreat centre at Pluscarden Abbey and facility at Forres residential park

Here we take a look at some of the noteworthy planning applications submitted to Moray Council in the past seven days.

There is a retreat centre at Elgin abbey, a clubhouse for a Forres residential park and a storage building for a distillery.

New women’s retreat centre at abbey

Firstly, Pluscarden Abbey wants to build a three level retreat centre on the southside of the existing abbey.

Gleeson Historic Building Consultants has submitted an application on behalf of brother Michael De Klerk for the new building.

The women’s retreat centre would accommodate eight people.

There would be a wheelchair accessible unit, plus dining and common room areas.

The level one floor area will accommodate sections of the Abbey’s large library including areas for study, research and administration for public use.

A planning statement said: “Aspects of the existing abbey and its detailing have influenced the scale and design of the new building ensuring it fits neatly into this site of major historic and architectural significance.”

Plans to build clubhouse facility at Forres residential park

A company is looking to build a new clubhouse at their Forres residential park.

In June, Camelo Parks Limited took over the management of Riverview Country Park, Mundole, Forres.

WA MacDonald Building Design Limited has submitted a planning application on behalf of Mrs J Logan.

The proposals for the clubhouse is a four phase development with a courtyard in the middle.

This current application is for phase one, which is for a coffee shop and a gym.

Planning documents say: “They are excited and enthusiastic about the future plans for Riverview Country Park and hope to list additional facilities soon.

“These facility will be for use of the residents of Riverview Country Park and potentially the local community.”

Erection of storage building at distillery

Plans have been submitted to remove existing fuel tanks and build a storage building at Coleburn Distillery.

The application is by architects Farningham Planning Limited on behalf of D and M Winchester.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

