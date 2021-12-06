Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Planning ahead: New women’s retreat centre at Pluscarden Abbey and facility at Forres residential park

By Sean McAngus
December 6, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 2:11 pm
New women's retreat centre at abbey and new facility at Forres residential park included in the latest applications.
Here we take a look at some of the noteworthy planning applications submitted to Moray Council in the past seven days.

There is a retreat centre at Elgin abbey, a clubhouse for a Forres residential park and a storage building for a distillery.

New women’s retreat centre at abbey

Firstly, Pluscarden Abbey wants to build a three level retreat centre on the southside of the existing abbey.

Gleeson Historic Building Consultants has submitted an application on behalf of brother Michael De Klerk for the new building.

The women’s retreat centre would accommodate eight people.

There would be a wheelchair accessible unit, plus dining and common room areas.

The level one floor area will accommodate sections of the Abbey’s large library including areas for study, research and administration for public use.

Proposed site for the centre.

A planning statement said: “Aspects of the existing abbey and its detailing have influenced the scale and design of the new building ensuring it fits neatly into this site of major historic and architectural significance.”

Plans to build clubhouse facility at Forres residential park

A company is looking to build a new clubhouse at their Forres residential park.

In June, Camelo Parks Limited took over the management of Riverview Country Park, Mundole, Forres.

WA MacDonald Building Design Limited has submitted a planning application on behalf of Mrs J Logan.

The proposals for the clubhouse is a four phase development with a courtyard in the middle.

Drawing impression of proposed clubhouse.

This current application is for phase one, which is for a coffee shop and a gym.

Planning documents say: “They are excited and enthusiastic about the future plans for Riverview Country Park and hope to list additional facilities soon.

“These facility will be for use of the residents of Riverview Country Park and potentially the local community.”

Erection of storage building at distillery

Plans have been submitted to remove existing fuel tanks and build a storage building at Coleburn Distillery.

The application is by architects Farningham Planning Limited on behalf of D and M Winchester.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

