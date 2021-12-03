North-east schools take part in national tree planting for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Four primary schools across the north-east have taken part in a national tree planting ceremony for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s Green Canopy invites groups from across the country to plant trees in honour of the Queen’s legacy.

Pupils from Milne’s, Dyke, Botriphne and St Gerardine Primary Schools have now planted their first saplings as part of the project.

The first tree planted at Dyke Primary School was a sapling from a 1,000-year-old oak tree.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Moray, George McIntyre, Earl of Moray, John Stuart, and his wife, Cathy Stuart, Countess of Moray, were there to witness the occasion.

Mr Stuart said: “This is happening all over the UK and I am so delighted to be involved and it’s even more special that I am able to bring this young oak to Dyke Primary School where my three children attended when they were younger.

“It was great to see the pupils so excited to be involved in the project and Ben Clinch, our Woodlands Manager, did a great job of showing them the best way to plant a tree. I think they are excited to see how it grows over the coming years.”

Two special occasions

At Milne’s Primary School, the tree planting was not only a mark of the Platinum Jubilee, but of the school’s 175th anniversary too.

Headteacher of the school, Miss Karam, hoped the children would enjoy watching the trees grow.

“We hope the children enjoy watching them establish themselves over time,” she said, “the trees will act as a beautiful reminder of this most special of years.”

“We’re all thankful that these occasions have given us something positive to celebrate during challenging times.”

This ceremony was also attended by Mr McIntyre.

He said: “It was a pleasure to join the pupils from Milne’s Primary School to mark two very special occasions.

“Both milestones are a remarkable achievement and it’s great to see our young people make memories of these once-in-a-lifetime moments.”

3,000 trees

Along with schools, communities, businesses and individuals are also welcome to plant trees as part of the initiative.

Cabrach Community Trust is aiming to plant 3,000 mixed trees over the next year.

The Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, Andrew Simpson, was there to help them get started.

He said: “Not only was it great to get outside and enjoy the beautiful Cabrach area, it was fantastic to be doing so for an extremely special occasion.

“To be focussing on sustainable planting that will benefit future generations while marking the Queen’s legacy at the head of the nation was a remarkably humbling experience.

“I look forward to seeing Moray and Banffshire’s contribution to the Queen’s Green Canopy grow and flourish over the coming months and beyond.”

Anyone who plants a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy can submit a photo to be added to the interactive map.