‘Wanted to give something back’: Elgin 11-year-old left devastated after charity bucket goes missing from outside her home

By Daniel Boal
December 4, 2021, 2:50 pm Updated: December 4, 2021, 3:07 pm
The Stewart house all lit up for the festive fundraiser before the bucket disappeared

Having set up a charity bucket for the Archie Foundation outside her house, Lucy Stewart was ‘devastated’ to find it had gone missing just two days later.

Last year, the Stewart family raised over £400 for the charity after festively decorating their home and collecting donations.

Wanting to give back to a charity that has supported her hospital stays over the past few years, the 11-year-old was excited to do it all over again.

Lucy was born with a rare condition called tracheo-oesophageal fistula and oesophageal atresia – both of which are conditions related to the oesophagus.

Lucy Stewart

At its worst, swallowed liquids or food can be aspirated or inhaled into a child’s lungs –  and the condition has left the youngster to deal with numerous bouts of pneumonia, chest infections and a collapsed lung.

For years, the condition has meant Lucy has been in and out of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

Throughout her stays, all the services put on by the Archie Foundation have made visits easier for Lucy and her family.

There Tuesday, gone Friday

Over the years, the youngster has managed to raise around £6,000 for the charity and doesn’t plan to stop there.

However, with the bucket going missing from outside their home in Elgin, the Stewart family aren’t sure how to continue this year’s festive fundraiser.

Claire Stewart, Lucy’s mum, said: “Lucy suggested that we should just get a camera to watch over the bucket.

“She texted me asking if I had taken it to be dropped off because it had been there when she went to bed but not when she woke up.

“We set about looking for it to see if it had been blown away but we couldn’t find it – we don’t want to accuse someone of taking it, but we really hope it comes back.

“Lucy is always thinking about what she can do for others when we raised the £400 last Christmas she said we can go to Poundland and buy 400 presents for children to play with while they’re in the hospital.”

Even though the collection only began at the start of this week, a number of people had already made the trip to the Stewart family home to drop off a donation.

Thus far, the bucket’s disappearance has not been reported to the police.

‘Don’t want the children watching every person who comes up’

The family are in possession of a spare donation bucket that could be placed outside, but Mrs Stewart is worried that her children will feel obligated to watch over it lest it goes missing again.

Lynn Brooks, donations officer at the Archie Foundation said: “I realise that people everywhere are going through hard times, but this money would have gone towards helping people who really need it.

“For years, Lucy has been phenomenal in helping out with fundraising so she was devastated to find that the bucket had gone missing.

“I really hope the bucket is returned because any money raised is really needed to help parents and their children.”

The family will be sticking a QR code outside the house which will redirect people to a JustGiving page set up by Lucy.

