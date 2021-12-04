‘It’s certainly bigger than it’s ever been’: Keith Christmas lights display unveiled bringing festive cheer to Moray village

A kind-hearted man from Keith has gone above and beyond to make his breathtaking festive light display ‘bigger than ever’ as the community comes together to celebrate his efforts.

Callum Stuart has worked around the clock to transform the bungalow and garden he shares with his grandmother Jessie at Seafield Park into a stunning festive display.

Since its debut in 2015 his display has become a signature attraction in his hometown, generating thousands of pounds in donations for charitable causes each year.

With the countdown to Christmas officially underway, families and neighbours alike gathered on the streets surrounding his home this evening for the official switch-on.

It marks the first time the community has come together for the annual spectacle since 2019.

Last year, Mr Stuart live streamed his official lighting ceremony amidst restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

He said this year’s spectacle is his biggest to date, admitting “we are running out of space.”

He said: “It’s certainly bigger than it’s ever been before.

“We always add a fair bit but we are running out of space now.

“It’s an expectation now that it gets bigger and better every year.

“It’s good fun. It’s definitely worth all the hassle when you see everything on and working.”

Donations garnered from this year’s display will be distributed to three chosen charities, the Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Assistance Dogs Scotland CIC and Keith Community Christmas Lights.

Name in lights

Mr Stuart first debuted his signature display in 2015, covering his Seafield Park home in a sea of festive lights.

Each year, their home attracts a daily stream of visitors driving or walking to catch a glimpse of the impressive display.

The dazzling spectacle can be seen from the south side of the town, from the eastern approach of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness route, each day from 4pm until 10pm.

The 22-year-old explains how his love for lights began at an early age and how a simple family tradition has gone onto become a prominent spectacle in his hometown.

He said: “Since I was about two or three I have always been interested in electrics and lights and how things work. It’s just grown from there and I have just got more and more interested.

“As I started doing it more, it became an attraction in the town. The community got hooked so it had to continue.

“We have always had lights of some description outside the house but it has just grown arms and legs over the last few years.”

His annual display features numerous handmade creations constructed from recycled materials such as wood and water pipes.

“A lot of the lights are homemade,” Mr Stuart added.

“A lot of it is recycled materials and whatever I can get my hands on. Some of the light shapes I have made out of water pipes bent into shape. A lot of the newer stuff’s wooden stuff, made and painted.”

‘It’s worthwhile’

Among the new additions to his display this year is a helicopter, a fitting tribute to the Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

The creator said raising money for people in need makes all the trials and tribulations of bringing the display to life worth it.

He added: “We started raising money when it got fairly popular and at any given time there can be 10 to 15 cars outside the house at any given time just having a look in one evening so we figured we could raise some money for charity.

“In the past we have tried to keep the charities local but we have run out of local ones. One of the attractions we have added for this year is a helicopter so it seems appropriate to go for the air ambulance.

“It’s worthwhile. It’s great to see it going somewhere, where it will actually make a difference to people.”

