Police ‘increasingly concerned’ regarding whereabouts of missing Elgin man

Police are appealing for help to trace a 47-year-old man missing from Elgin since Wednesday.

Ryan Hoskins, also known as McLachlan, was last seen at about 11pm in the Robertson Drive area on December 1.

Mr Hoskins is described as being around 5ft 10ins and of slim build, with receding brown hair.

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” regarding his whereabouts and are asking for the public’s help in tracing him.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 2552 of December 4.