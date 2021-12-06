Missing Elgin man Ryan Hoskins traced after public appeal By David Mackay December 6, 2021, 6:49 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 10:59 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An Elgin man who had not been seen since December 1 has been traced. Police were growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of Ryan Hoskins since he was last spotted in the Robertson Drive area of the town. However, officers have now confirmed the 47-year-old has been traced “safe and well” after a public appeal for assistance. Missing Person TracedPolice Scotland officers are pleased to advise that 47 year old Ryan Hoskins from the Elgin area… Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, 5 December 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Appeal launched for man last seen in Inverness city centre on November 30 Missing Elgin man Ryan Hoskins traced after public appeal Aberdeen teen Kieran Scholes reported missing Urgent appeal to trace missing 92-year-old Frank Grant from Aberdeen