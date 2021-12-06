Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Hopes pop-up shops on Moray high streets can help firms grow after Covid

By David Mackay
December 6, 2021, 10:53 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 10:57 am
Elgin High Street. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Elgin High Street. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Pop-up shops are being planned for Moray high streets to help new businesses grow following the devastating effects of the Covid pandemic.

Lockdowns and subsequent restrictions and health concerns have had a significant impact on footfall in town centres across Scotland.

Moray Council hopes pop-up shops for new and growing firms will help establish the businesses while filling retail units.

The scheme comes amidst praise that the region is a thriving base for new enterprises.

Where will the pop-up shops be?

Moray Council wants to open pop-up shops for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Elgin, Forres, Buckie, Keith, Lossiemouth, Dufftown and Aberlour, subject to suitable premises being available.

Start-ups are now being urged to sign up to use the currently empty shops.

The units will be available for four weeks free of charge, apart from utility bills.

The initiative mirrors a similar scheme that was run in Keith, which helped the town move from the highest shop vacancy rate in Moray to the lowest.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Officials have drawn up the plans as part of the council’s economic recovery plan in response to an increase in vacant retail units in Moray.

Council leader Graham Leadbitter said: “Pop-up shops provide an ideal platform for businesses to try out a physical high street presence and raise the profile of their business before committing to anything long-term.

“The scheme is equally beneficial for property owners as it brings their empty properties back into use and may lead to a longer term lease or sale – a win-win situation for all involved.

“As our town centres continue to face challenging times, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and changing shopping habits, it’s important to help small or independent businesses develop and thrive.”

Businesses interested in signing up for a pop-up shop or eager for more information should contact popup@moray.gov.uk

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal