Moray estate remains silent as buried waste is cleared after two-month Sepa probe

By Sean McAngus
December 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
The Cabrach Estate has made plenty headlines over the past few months.
Two sites of buried waste at a Moray estate plagued by problems with dirty drinking water have been cleared after a two-month probe.

This comes after the Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s (Sepa) investigation at the Cabrach and Glenfiddich estate uncovered waste.

It started in October after a complaint was lodged by a member of the public.

The 48,000-acre estate, understood to be owned by wealthy London businessman Dr Christopher Moran, is located south of Dufftown.

Dr Moran and the estate continue to ignore requests for comment.

Was the waste affecting the water supply?

Over recent months, concerns were raised that the waste could be the source of the dirty water issue at the estate.

In September, people living on a Moray estate were told to stop drinking their tap water unless they boil it first.

Now Sepa investigators have confirmed that they have found no evidence of the waste affecting the water supply.

Two sites of waste were discovered at Cabrach estate.

A Sepa spokeswoman said: “Sepa officers have conducted extensive investigations into the issue of unauthorised waste disposal at the Cabrach and Glenfiddich Estate, with the full co-operation of the landowner.

“As a result, a quantity of waste material has been removed and disposed of at authorised facilities.

“Sepa is content that there are no identified pathways for this waste to impact private water supplies.

Sepa to monitor the situation

She added: “We will continue to monitor the situation, including any other incidents of waste being disposed of illegally at the site.

“We’d like to thank the members of the public for bringing this to our attention and would encourage anyone who is concerned about potential to pollution to report it to us.”

MSP Richard Lochhead.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead described the latest development at the Cabrach Estate as a “relief” for locals but raised concerns over the investigation’s cost to the public purse.

He said: “It will be a relief for local residents that the waste had no impact on water supplies and has now been removed.

“However, the fact that waste was not disposed of properly leading to Sepa’s investigations remains a concern and whoever did this was irresponsible and ultimately left the public purse to pick up the costs.”

Have you been affected?

If you have any information about issues at the Cabrach Estate, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk.

