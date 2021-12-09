Investigations to be done after landslip at Portknockie Harbour

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cars have been blocked from accessing a section of Portknockie Harbour after a landslip.

Large amounts of earth and rubble plummeted down the slopes above the Moray port on Wednesday.

Moray Council has now sealed off access to the area for vehicles.

Meanwhile, investigations are taking place to determine whether other action is necessary at the scene.

The landslip comes just two years after a £1.7million project to stabilise other nearby slopes overlooking the harbour in Portknockie.

More than 20 landslips were reported in the village in September 2017 after a spell of very heavy rain.

Moray Council has confirmed investigations are being done following the latest landslip in the Portknockie Harbour area.

A spokeswoman said: “Vehicle access to the site has been blocked, and fencing will be installed to prevent other means of access.

“Our engineers are set to attend to make further assessments on what action needs to be taken.”