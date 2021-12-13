First look at plans to transform Moray farm into a £3.5m distillery and heritage centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

A charity is moving forward plans to transform a farm into a distillery and heritage centre to help revive Cabrach.

The Cabrach Trust has received £3.5million for their project to restore steadings at Inverharroch Farm to its former glory.

The donations include funding from principal funder Ethos Foundation and grants courtesy of the likes of the William Grant Foundation, Bently Foundation, Forsyths and Vattenfall Clashindarroch Windfarm community fund.

It is hoped that the distillery can help breathe new life into the once thriving community of over 1,000 residents.

Today fewer than 100 people call Cabrach home.

What are the plans?

The Cabrach Trust wants to transform the former steadings into a distillery to showcase traditional methods for making the spirit.

The distillery and traditional dunnage warehouse will occupy two wings of the steading.

Meanwhile, the additional two wings will be allocated for the heritage centre, community bistro, tasting room, and visitor reception.

This distillery will be operated as a social enterprise and reflect the manufacture and production of Malt Whisky from the 1800s when Cabrach whisky was widely acclaimed.

Following ageing and maturation, the bottled product will eventually be available for sale, generating profits as part of the trust’s long-term sustainability plan.

When is work expected to start?

Design work is being led by Collective Architecture.

Enabling works on site are expected to get under way in February 2022.

The charity is aiming for the distillery and heritage centre to be operational by spring 2023.

Grant Gordon, founder and chairman of the Cabrach Trust, said: “Our vision is to regenerate the Cabrach as a thriving, sustainable community.

“Having secured funding for this project represents a critical milestone for the trust and we look forward to embarking on this exciting next chapter in the Cabrach’s story.”

Jonathan Christie, chief executive of Cabrach Trust added: “With the build commencing early in the new year, we look forward to sharing progress as our one-of-a-kind social enterprise unfolds, whilst launching several other exciting projects all poised to go live in 2022.

“We are humbled by the support provided by the Ethos Foundation, Bently Foundation and our other core funders. It is a privilege to work with and alongside such an array of incredible peer, community, and funding partners.

“The Cabrach Distillery and Heritage Centre is central to our regeneration plans and the long-term sustainability of this important community.”