Home News Moray

£170,000 road resurfacing works planned for A96 near Keith

By Ross Hempseed
December 10, 2021, 3:05 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 3:41 pm
Post Thumbnail

Work to resurface a section of the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road will begin next week.

Bear Scotland will carry out the £170,000 project to the west of Keith over five nights to limit disruption.

A convoy system will be in place from 7.30pm-6.30am each night from Monday.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This surfacing project near Keith has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A96 for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing all traffic management during the daytime to further limit any impact to motorists.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.

“We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

To check for the latest updates and road closures in Aberdeenshire click here.

