Car and bus involved in A941 crash south of Elgin

An error occurred. Please try again.

The A941 Elgin to Rothes was closed for nearly two hours due to crash involving a car and a bus.

Police closed the Moray road shortly before 2pm.

It has now been confirmed two vehicles have been involved in the incident about a mile south of Elgin.

Stagecoach has confirmed its Elgin to Dufftown service has been diverted due to the closure.

The bus involved in the collision was operated by Fraserburgh-based Kineil Coaches.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a crash involving a car and a bus on the A941 at Burnside of Birnie at around 1.35pm.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed.”

Police reopened the road at about 3.45pm.