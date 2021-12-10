Car and bus involved in A941 crash south of Elgin By David Mackay December 10, 2021, 3:10 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 5:28 pm Vehicles being recovered from the scene. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The A941 Elgin to Rothes was closed for nearly two hours due to crash involving a car and a bus. Police closed the Moray road shortly before 2pm. It has now been confirmed two vehicles have been involved in the incident about a mile south of Elgin. Stagecoach has confirmed its Elgin to Dufftown service has been diverted due to the closure. The bus involved in the collision was operated by Fraserburgh-based Kineil Coaches. A police spokesman said: “We received report of a crash involving a car and a bus on the A941 at Burnside of Birnie at around 1.35pm. “Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed.” Police reopened the road at about 3.45pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Bill Simpson: Death of Aberdeen and Elgin SSPCA inspector aged 83 Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Three people in hospital after multi-car crash in the Highlands Police appeal after three people taken to hospital following A9 crash