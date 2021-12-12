Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Buccaneer jet finally on the move from Elgin to new home where it will educate the public

By Ross Hempseed
December 12, 2021, 11:37 am Updated: December 12, 2021, 11:50 am
This is the Buccaneer Jet onboard its truck and departing from the Old Buccaneer Filling Station on the A941 within Elgin. PIC: Brian Smith

The famous Elgin Buccaneer jet is finally on the move to its new home after being purchased earlier this year for display at the Scottish Deer Centre where it will educate the public.

The RAF Buccaneer, which has sat idle next to a petrol station in Elgin, will make the 140 mile trip where it will be displayed along side wildlife attractions at the Deer Centre, in Cupar.

Having sat there since the 1990s, it was put up for sale on Gumtree and was sold to David Hamilton who had previously saved the Deer Centre from going under.

The jet was priced as £28,000 and Mr Hamilton, sensing a good investment, bought it to add another attraction to his wildlife park.

This is the Buccaneer Jet onboard its truck and departing from the Old Buccaneer Filling Station on the A941 within Elgin and heading to Fife via the A96 at Forres Bypass. PIC: Brian Smith

The jet is being moved almost from Elgin to Cupar via Inverness and Dunfermline in order to prevent disruption as the wide-load vehicle straddles two lanes.

Once the jet is craned into its designated spot, the team will get to work making it suitable for visitors to tour and sit in by putting perspex boxes around the engines.

In addition to the jet itself, the park is putting together an educational tool to inform visitors of the jet’s storied history and how it came to be at the Deer Centre.

The Buccaneer jet will fit in with other vintage vehicles around the park

Using drone footage taken during its move from Elgin, the owners will highlight the importance of preserving Scotland’s military past.

David Hamilton, co-owner of the Scottish Deer Centre said: “We are planning an event to mark the jet’s arrival, so we have teamed up with the RAF Benevolent Fund and some retired veterans to help us celebrate.”

“We’re hoping that in January we can have an RAF piper and band here with us so we can open the new attraction to the public.”

This is the Buccaneer Jet onboard its truck and departing from the Old Buccaneer Filling Station on the A941 within Elgin and heading to Fife via the A96 at Forres Bypass. PIC: Brian Smith

Mr Hamilton has had a lot of attention due to the purchase of the jet with people asking him when it was finally arriving. He says there has been “alot of interest” surrounding the jet.

While it may seem unusual for a Buccaneer to be displayed at the deer park, it is in good company as Mr Hamilton has acquired other vintage vehicles for display.

He said: “We have a lot of vintage vehicles here already such as fire engine and a bomb disposal Bedford. The kids love the history of these vehicles.”

“When we heard that the jet was possibly being sold to someone in Australia, we decided it would be great for the park.”

