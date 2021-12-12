Buccaneer jet finally on the move from Elgin to new home where it will educate the public

The famous Elgin Buccaneer jet is finally on the move to its new home after being purchased earlier this year for display at the Scottish Deer Centre where it will educate the public.

The RAF Buccaneer, which has sat idle next to a petrol station in Elgin, will make the 140 mile trip where it will be displayed along side wildlife attractions at the Deer Centre, in Cupar.

Having sat there since the 1990s, it was put up for sale on Gumtree and was sold to David Hamilton who had previously saved the Deer Centre from going under.

The jet was priced as £28,000 and Mr Hamilton, sensing a good investment, bought it to add another attraction to his wildlife park.

The jet is being moved almost from Elgin to Cupar via Inverness and Dunfermline in order to prevent disruption as the wide-load vehicle straddles two lanes.

Once the jet is craned into its designated spot, the team will get to work making it suitable for visitors to tour and sit in by putting perspex boxes around the engines.

In addition to the jet itself, the park is putting together an educational tool to inform visitors of the jet’s storied history and how it came to be at the Deer Centre.

The Buccaneer jet will fit in with other vintage vehicles around the park

Using drone footage taken during its move from Elgin, the owners will highlight the importance of preserving Scotland’s military past.

David Hamilton, co-owner of the Scottish Deer Centre said: “We are planning an event to mark the jet’s arrival, so we have teamed up with the RAF Benevolent Fund and some retired veterans to help us celebrate.”

“We’re hoping that in January we can have an RAF piper and band here with us so we can open the new attraction to the public.”

Mr Hamilton has had a lot of attention due to the purchase of the jet with people asking him when it was finally arriving. He says there has been “alot of interest” surrounding the jet.

While it may seem unusual for a Buccaneer to be displayed at the deer park, it is in good company as Mr Hamilton has acquired other vintage vehicles for display.

He said: “We have a lot of vintage vehicles here already such as fire engine and a bomb disposal Bedford. The kids love the history of these vehicles.”

“When we heard that the jet was possibly being sold to someone in Australia, we decided it would be great for the park.”