Teenagers charged in connection with £5,000 damage to vehicles and property in Forres

Two teenagers have been charged after damage was caused to vehicles and property in Forres.

The males, aged 13 and 17, have been charged with malicious mischief.

This was after a “significant amount of damage” was reported to have been caused to vehicles and property at AJ Engineering, Waterford Circle in Forres on November 7.

It is estimated that the damage, alleged to have been caused by the two males, will cost around £5,000.

Police have confirmed a report will be submitted to both the youth justice management unit and Procurator Fiscal.

Constable Craig Magowan from Forres police said: “I would like to thank the local residents for their assistance with our inquiries.”