Findhorn Church receives early Christmas gift worth £25,000 to help fund restoration

A beloved Moray church has been awarded £25,000 towards a restoration project.

Findhorn Church will be able to carry out repairs to the floors and heating system thanks to the support from the National Churches Trust.

The trust has allocated funding totalling £473,000 to 59 churches across the country for repairs and daily operations.

The Findhorn Church Development Committee, which is overseeing the restoration of the 180-year-old building said they were delighted to be given the boost for the “necessary repairs”.

In total, the church will receive £15,000 from the trust’s Cornerstone Grant to repair the wooden flooring, electrical heating system and install a new accessible toilet.

A further £10,000 has been allocated from the Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant from the Wolfson Foundation.

All the work will allow the church to remain open for the various community activities held on a weekly basis.

The committee hope the work – which will also be supported by a bequest from a congregation member – will start in the new year, with a kitchen replacement and upgrade of the hall also in the pipeline.

They said: “We are delighted to receive these generous grants from the National Churches Trust and the Wolfson Foundation. This money will enable us to take forward our project to make necessary repairs and improvements to enhance the church making it more accessible and to increase community use.”

Christmas came early for Findhorn Church.

This is the third round of funding awarded by the National Churches Trust this year. Last year, the organisation gave out 260 grants totalling £1.7 million.

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, vice-president of the National Churches Trust, said: “I’m delighted that Findhorn Church, Findhorn is being helped with a £15,000 National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant and a £10,000 Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant.

“The grants will facilitate repairs to a wooden floor and electrics and installation of an accessible toilet, safeguarding unique local heritage and help Findhorn Church continue to support local people as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive at the Wolfson Foundation, said: “Churches play a central role in the spiritual life of a community, but they are also an integral, much loved, part of our cultural heritage.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the National Churches Trust on this important programme supporting the preservation of these remarkable and wonderful buildings.”