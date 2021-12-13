Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Findhorn Church receives early Christmas gift worth £25,000 to help fund restoration

By Ross Hempseed
December 13, 2021, 4:25 pm Updated: December 13, 2021, 4:50 pm
Post Thumbnail

A beloved Moray church has been awarded £25,000 towards a restoration project.

Findhorn Church will be able to carry out repairs to the floors and heating system thanks to the support from the National Churches Trust.

The trust has allocated funding totalling £473,000 to 59 churches across the country for repairs and daily operations.

The Findhorn Church Development Committee, which is overseeing the restoration of the 180-year-old building said they were delighted to be given the boost for the “necessary repairs”.

In total, the church will receive £15,000 from the trust’s Cornerstone Grant to repair the wooden flooring, electrical heating system and install a new accessible toilet.

A further £10,000 has been allocated from the Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant from the Wolfson Foundation.

Elphinstone Fiddlers use the Findhorn Church for its practice sessions.

All the work will allow the church to remain open for the various community activities held on a weekly basis.

The committee hope the work – which will also be supported by a bequest from a congregation member – will start in the new year, with a kitchen replacement and upgrade of the hall also in the pipeline.

They said: “We are delighted to receive these generous grants from the National Churches Trust and the Wolfson Foundation. This money will enable us to take forward our project to make necessary repairs and improvements to enhance the church making it more accessible and to increase community use.”

Christmas came early for Findhorn Church.

This is the third round of funding awarded by the National Churches Trust this year. Last year, the organisation gave out 260 grants totalling £1.7 million.

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, vice-president of the National Churches Trust, said: “I’m delighted that Findhorn Church, Findhorn is being helped with a £15,000 National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant and a £10,000 Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant.

“The grants will facilitate repairs to a wooden floor and electrics and installation of an accessible toilet, safeguarding unique local heritage and help Findhorn Church continue to support local people as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive at the Wolfson Foundation, said: “Churches play a central role in the spiritual life of a community, but they are also an integral, much loved, part of our cultural heritage.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the National Churches Trust on this important programme supporting the preservation of these remarkable and wonderful buildings.”

