Moray residents to gain access to winter support funding from January

Moray residents will be able to access funding for winter fuel and food costs from January.

From January 5 to March 31, locals can apply for a one-off payment to help them with winter costs.

The Flexible Food Fund (FFF) has been provided by the Scottish Government and is available for both previous recipients and new applicants to claim.

The existing monthly payment, intended just for food, has been enhanced to incorporate money needed for fuel costs through winter.

Based on previous rounds, it is thought that over 700 households are likely to access this funding. A budget of £163,000 has been allocated to provide a single payment to all eligible householders.

Entitlement is decided on a case-by-case basis.

How to apply

Moray residents can apply for support through the FFF by calling 0300 123 4563.

Organisations and support services acting on behalf of those in need can refer clients by completing this referral form.

The funding is part of wider support available through Money Advice Moray. Other services include benefits advice, budgeting advice and help with bills and debts.