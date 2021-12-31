‘We’re losing time that is extremely valuable’: Charity behind plans for new Elgin nightspot and hospitality training venue on hunt for two new board members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We’re losing time that is extremely valuable’: Charity behind plans for new Elgin nightspot and hospitality training venue on hunt for two new board members

By Sean McAngus
December 31, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 31, 2021, 2:03 pm
The Unorthodox Project is looking for two board members.
The charity behind major plans to breathe new life into an Elgin town centre building is on the hunt for two new board members.

In October, the Unorthodox Project revealed plans worth in the region of £1.5 million to transform the High Street building into a cocktail bar and restaurant.

It is hoped that the plans will give youngsters a pathway into the hospitality industry.

The organisation has said it will provide training whilst paying staff the living wage.

Efforts underway to recruit board members

The three-floor venue is expected to open next summer.

Two new members are required to join the charity’s board.

The project recently applied to become a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO).

A change in regulations meant five are required to allow for key decisions to be made, with the charity hoping to recruit these two members soon to avoid any further delay.

Unorthodox Project founder Jordan MacDonald explained: “We’ve been working with our network to try and establish a number of new board members so the project can continue to deliver its mission in the region.

“Without a sufficient number of board members we are left unable to make any key strategical decisions for the organisation.

“A recent change in governance means we require five board members to operate, so we can vote on decisions like funding allocations or development plans.

“We’re losing time that is extremely valuable, the sooner we can reform as a group, the sooner we can continue to develop our plans.”

What are the plans?

The proposed venue will be spread over three floors above a cellar.

The first floor will have booth seating, toilets, a bar and a public lift and DJ area.

The second floor will house the kitchen, another bar and the restaurant seating area.

Drawing impression of potential transformation.

The top floor will have a dance floor, booths and VIP areas as well as a feature curved bar and more toilets.

The venue will operate as a restaurant bar throughout the day, with more of a nightclub and bar experience on the weekends.

It will capacity for around 350 people.

The business will create more than 40 Scottish Vocational Qualifications per year across a variety of roles.

Could you become a board member?

Unorthodox is seeking board members to bring a level of expertise or experience to guide the project through any key decision making.

The charity is especially interested in hearing from those with a background in financial services or with experience working in third sector organisations.

However, the charity has said there are no formal requirements to apply.

The project aims to begin the interview process early January in order to hold a meeting with their newly reformed board by February 2022.

Those interested should email: contact@theunorthodoxproject.org

