Wooly good job! Watch as police officers herd escaped sheep into field

By Callum Main
December 16, 2021, 3:54 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 3:55 pm

Police in Moray were drafted in to help a farmer round up some escaped sheep this afternoon.

The animals got loose from a field between Elgin and Lossiemouth on Thursday.

Officers were quick on the scene to help herd the sheep back towards the field.

Our photographer, Jason Hedges who came across the incident, said: “The police were not amused, but they worked hard albeit in a slightly comical manner to round up the sheep.

“In the end, the dogs and two farmers took control of the situation and saw the brighter side of the incident.”

Farmers with trailers and a quad bike helped police secure the escaped sheep back in a field, before directing them across the road near Lossiemouth back where they belong.

