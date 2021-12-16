Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Lossiemouth bridge construction webcast becomes international hit

By David Mackay
December 16, 2021, 3:26 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 4:08 pm

Construction on the new Lossiemouth bridge has become an international hit with viewers tuning in across the world to watch a live webcast.

Lossiemouth Community Development Trust has set up a camera overlooking the site where the crossing to the East Beach is currently being built.

This week the footage has captured contractors Beaver Bridges taking the first steps in establishing the foundations for the much-anticipated project.

And the webcast has proved popular overseas with viewers tuning in from as far as Texas to keep up to date with the latest updates with the new Lossiemouth bridge.

Huge interest in Lossiemouth bridge construction

Walkers on the Esplanade in Lossiemouth have stopped this week to inspect the latest construction work for themselves.

Meanwhile, some have been seen getting a higher viewpoint from Prospect Terrace, which overlooks the mouth of the River Lossie where the bridge is being built.

Highlights this week have been construction vehicles becoming half-submerged as they drive through the water to get materials to the other side.

Construction underway on a working platform for contractors to build the new Lossiemouth bridge. Photos: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Rab Forbes, chairman of Lossiemouth Community Development Trust’s bridge committee, said the group established the webcast to allow everyone to watch the progress for themselves.

He said: “It’s interesting, given the logistical challenges of getting men, machinery and materials on to the East Beach.

“It’s beginning to take a bit of shape now, you can see where it will make landfall on the other side.

“We weren’t sure how reliable the webcast would be but it’s been popular. I know one person in Texas tunes in a lot and people have been going in front of it to wave at their friends and family.”

When will new bridge be open?

Lossiemouth has been cut off from its East Beach since the old 100-year-old bridge was closed due to safety concerns in July 2019.

The weight of sun-seekers caused part of the century-old wooden structure to buckle.

And now the first piles are being driven into the esplanade… to be continued….

Posted by Lossie Bridge Updates on Monday, 13 December 2021

The lack of access to the beach has devastated waterfront businesses in the town with the annual loss estimated to be £1.5million.

The Scottish Government pledged to cover the cost of the new £1.8million crossing due to its significance to the community with Moray Council assuming ownership of it once complete.

Contractors say the new bridge will be completed in time for the 2022 summer season.

Watch the live Lossiemouth bridge webcast HERE

