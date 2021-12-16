Lossiemouth bridge construction webcast becomes international hit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Construction on the new Lossiemouth bridge has become an international hit with viewers tuning in across the world to watch a live webcast.

Lossiemouth Community Development Trust has set up a camera overlooking the site where the crossing to the East Beach is currently being built.

This week the footage has captured contractors Beaver Bridges taking the first steps in establishing the foundations for the much-anticipated project.

And the webcast has proved popular overseas with viewers tuning in from as far as Texas to keep up to date with the latest updates with the new Lossiemouth bridge.

Huge interest in Lossiemouth bridge construction

Walkers on the Esplanade in Lossiemouth have stopped this week to inspect the latest construction work for themselves.

Meanwhile, some have been seen getting a higher viewpoint from Prospect Terrace, which overlooks the mouth of the River Lossie where the bridge is being built.

Highlights this week have been construction vehicles becoming half-submerged as they drive through the water to get materials to the other side.

Rab Forbes, chairman of Lossiemouth Community Development Trust’s bridge committee, said the group established the webcast to allow everyone to watch the progress for themselves.

He said: “It’s interesting, given the logistical challenges of getting men, machinery and materials on to the East Beach.

“It’s beginning to take a bit of shape now, you can see where it will make landfall on the other side.

“We weren’t sure how reliable the webcast would be but it’s been popular. I know one person in Texas tunes in a lot and people have been going in front of it to wave at their friends and family.”

When will new bridge be open?

Lossiemouth has been cut off from its East Beach since the old 100-year-old bridge was closed due to safety concerns in July 2019.

The weight of sun-seekers caused part of the century-old wooden structure to buckle.

And now the first piles are being driven into the esplanade.

The lack of access to the beach has devastated waterfront businesses in the town with the annual loss estimated to be £1.5million.

The Scottish Government pledged to cover the cost of the new £1.8million crossing due to its significance to the community with Moray Council assuming ownership of it once complete.

Contractors say the new bridge will be completed in time for the 2022 summer season.

Watch the live Lossiemouth bridge webcast HERE.