Man, 45, seriously injured after duo break into his Moray flat armed with weapons

A 45-year-old man has been seriously injured after being attacked by two men with weapons in his own flat.

The pair forced their way into the flat in Lhanbryde near Elgin, on Monday night.

Police have said the incident happened in St Brydes Court at around 11.50pm.

They the attackers ran from the building and got into a car which drove towards Robertson Road.

The first suspect is described as white, 5ft 6ins and of slim build. He was wearing a grey jacket and a balaclava at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is white, of stocky build and is believed to have been wearing a black jacket.

The seriously injured man was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The investigation is being led by Sergeant Phil Wu, from Elgin Police Station, who is urging witnesses to come forward.

He said: “Although the motive for this attack has still to be established, at this time we believe it to be targeted.

“Officers have been making door to door inquiries and checking local CCTV but would appeal to anyone who saw the suspects either before or after the attack, or who may have any information about what happened, to come forward.

“Details can be passed to officers at Elgin Police Station via 101. Please quote reference number 3629 of Monday, December 20, when calling.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”