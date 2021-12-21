Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 45, seriously injured after duo break into his Moray flat armed with weapons

By Ellie Milne
December 21, 2021, 12:40 pm Updated: December 21, 2021, 4:10 pm
Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in Lhanbryde, Elgin

A 45-year-old man has been seriously injured after being attacked by two men with weapons in his own flat.

The pair forced their way into the flat in Lhanbryde near Elgin, on Monday night.

Police have said the incident happened in St Brydes Court at around 11.50pm.

They the attackers ran from the building and got into a car which drove towards Robertson Road.

The first suspect is described as white, 5ft 6ins and of slim build. He was wearing a grey jacket and a balaclava at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is white, of stocky build and is believed to have been wearing a black jacket.

The seriously injured man was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The investigation is being led by Sergeant Phil Wu, from Elgin Police Station, who is urging witnesses to come forward.

He said: “Although the motive for this attack has still to be established, at this time we believe it to be targeted.

“Officers have been making door to door inquiries and checking local CCTV but would appeal to anyone who saw the suspects either before or after the attack, or who may have any information about what happened, to come forward.

“Details can be passed to officers at Elgin Police Station via 101. Please quote reference number 3629 of Monday, December 20, when calling.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

