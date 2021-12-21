Can this new university course in the Highlands help workers transfer from the oil industry to renewables?

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new university course to help managers transfer into the renewables sector has been developed in the Highlands in a UK first.

The MBA Business Administration (renewable energy) programme, launched by the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), aims to help experienced workers transition from the oil and gas sector to greener industries.

The first course of its kind in the UK is part of a suite of Master of Business Administration (MBA) qualifications designed by the university to provide leadership and management skills in a number of areas.

Where can people sign up for the course?

Students can sign up from January for part-time online courses, lasting up to three-and-a-half years, and from September for full-time study over 18 months.

The course will be delivered by Perth College UHI in conjunction with colleges in Inverness, Thurso and Moray.

As well as studying renewable energy technologies and research, they have options to examine developing a community energy project, wave and future energy schemes and the transition to net zero.

The development of renewable energy projects will be a key part of Scotland reaching its carbon net zero target by 2045.

According to trade body Oil and Gas UK, the industry contributes £112 million Gross Value Added (GVA) to the Highlands and Islands economy, providing jobs for 900 people across the region.

Matthew Groves, a research associate at the Environmental Research Institute at North Highland College UHI, expects the course to attract widespread interest.

“The idea of the MBA in renewable energy is it’s clearly the direction we all need to move to get to a net zero future,” he said.

“We developed it primarily for oil and gas sector employees who want to transition to cleaner greener future employment.

“It’s targeted at middle managers who want to make that switch to the renewables industry and away from oil and gas.

Stepping stone into a new industry

“We know that oil and gas fields, particularly in the North Sea, are going to be reduced and that will mean a lot of people unsure about their future.

“This is just one stepping stone to help people gain new skills to position into a new industry.”

The new course is welcomed by Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF), a consortium of private and public sector organisations driving efforts to establish the firth as a national strategic renewable energy hub.

The university is a member of OCF, which is also backed by the Port of Cromarty Firth, Port of Nigg owners Global Energy Group and more than a dozen regional businesses as well as public and academic bodies.

Speaking on behalf of the consortium, a spokesman for the Port of Cromarty Firth said: “We congratulate our OCF partner the University of the Highlands and Islands on the launch of this important new course, which has been developed in consultation with employers working in the rapidly expanding renewables sector in the area.

“The Cromarty Firth is at the heart of a host of multi-billion pound renewable projects, including offshore wind and green hydrogen.

“With a sustainable 50-year pipeline of projects ahead, it is vital to have the right education, training and skills available for all levels of the workforce.”

The university is also involved in the PowerHouse project in Alness which combines international research and development with leading industry on emerging technologies.

The base is located on the Cromarty Firth where new manufacturing and production facilities are being established for floating substructures, steel offshore wind components and green hydrogen.

Transforming opportunities onshore and offshore

Mr Groves added: “The university is well positioned to maximise these opportunities because of its campus locations and the work going on at Port of Cromarty Firth.

“This is going to transform opportunities onshore and offshore for people who want to develop a career in the renewable sector.”

Earlier this month Global Energy Group unveiled ambitious plans for a £110 million offshore wind tower manufacturing facility at Nigg.

The factory is expected to support 4,000 direct and 1,800 indirect jobs and is seen as a significant step in allowing oil workers move into renewables.

At the same time, Shell pulled out of the contentious Cambo project west of Shetland.