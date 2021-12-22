Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tackling Elgin gull menace will be the focus of a public meeting

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
Pictures by JASON HEDGES Two gulls fight it out in Elgin town centre.

Elgin Community Council is organising a meeting to help put an end to the problem with gulls in the town.

The group aims to hold a public meeting in February and will lobby NatureScot, the group responsible for looking after the country’s natural environment, to send a representative.

It is hoped the representative can help explain legislation surrounding the removal of birds, their nests and eggs.

Number of gulls dropping – but not in Elgin

Over recent years there have been several incidents where gulls have attacked people, including one where a woman needed stitches.

Community council chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “We’re told that the number of gulls are dropping, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in Elgin.

“During the spring and summer folk here are deprived of sleep for weeks, and it’s a really difficult situation for them.

Gulls gathering at Doocot Park in Elgin.

“There have been so many things done to deter them.

“Elgin Bid has used lasers and common good has supported egg removal, but we know we’re going to have another year of problems.

“We’d like to get some people from NatureScot to explain why the gulls have such strong protection when they’re such a blooming nuisance.”

Licences can be applied for to allow householders to remove nests and eggs from their property.

Moray Council has run a scheme over the last few years to assist with the process.

A spokeswoman for NatureScot said specific licences were required to deal with greater black backed gulls, lesser black backed gulls and herring gulls.

She said there is a need to look at alternatives as lethal control is always a last resort.

Lethal control of gulls a ‘last resort’

She added: “There are mitigation measures which do not require a licence, such as installing nets and spikes, which can be applied in some circumstances, but this is not always effective, practical and proportionate.

“Developing management plans to discourage gull nesting in urban areas is one of the areas we are keen to explore where there are significant issues.

“We are happy to engage with the local community and council on this.”

A date, time and location for the meeting is still to be confirmed.

