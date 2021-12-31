New Year Honours: Lifelong cancer research fundraiser in Moray made MBE

An error occurred. Please try again.

A north-east campaigner who has dedicated his life to funding research to end a disease that has devastated his family is to be made an MBE.

Syd Harris, 88, who lives near Buckie, lost his father, all four grandparents, his brother, aunt and two cousins to cancer.

The feeling of loss inspired the scientist to initially join fundraising efforts when he lived in Yorkshire.

The businessman, who is also a director of Buckie Thistle, now spearheads the inspirational Festival of Brass and Voices concert, which brings together about 1,500 singers and musicians from across the UK every three years at the Royal Albert Hall.

For nearly 20 years he has been helping organise the events, which have each raised more than £100,000 to fund vital cancer research.

He has also organised transport and accommodation for many choirs to get to London – including organising a special “musical express” train in 2012 from Inverness that collected groups in Edinburgh on the way.

Dedication to supporting cancer research continues

Cancer Research UK honoured his efforts with an outstanding achievement prize at its Flame of Hope Awards ceremony.

However, Mr Harris stressed his primary motivation throughout his ventures has been to help researchers find a cure for cancer.

He said: “It gives me great pleasure to see the singers on stage but my whole reason for being is to support cancer research.

“There are a lot of charities dedicated to cancer this and cancer that but at the end of the day it’s only research will solve this problem.

“Almost every member of my family has died from cancer, it’s an amazing statistic, I keep wondering when my time’s coming.

“I think at the end of the day research is the only ultimate aim. When Covid came what was the first thing we did? It wasn’t care or anything like that, it was research to cure the thing.”