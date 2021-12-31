Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

New Year Honours: Lifelong cancer research fundraiser in Moray made MBE

By David Mackay
December 31, 2021, 10:30 pm
Syd Harris is a passionate campaigner for cancer research funding. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media
Syd Harris is a passionate campaigner for cancer research funding. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

A north-east campaigner who has dedicated his life to funding research to end a disease that has devastated his family is to be made an MBE.

Syd Harris, 88, who lives near Buckie, lost his father, all four grandparents, his brother, aunt and two cousins to cancer.

The feeling of loss inspired the scientist to initially join fundraising efforts when he lived in Yorkshire.

The businessman, who is also a director of Buckie Thistle, now spearheads the inspirational Festival of Brass and Voices concert, which brings together about 1,500 singers and musicians from across the UK every three years at the Royal Albert Hall.

Concerts organised by Syd Harris have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

For nearly 20 years he has been helping organise the events, which have each raised more than £100,000 to fund vital cancer research.

He has also organised transport and accommodation for many choirs to get to London – including organising a special “musical express” train in 2012 from Inverness that collected groups in Edinburgh on the way.

Dedication to supporting cancer research continues

Cancer Research UK honoured his efforts with an outstanding achievement prize at its Flame of Hope Awards ceremony.

However, Mr Harris stressed his primary motivation throughout his ventures has been to help researchers find a cure for cancer.

He said: “It gives me great pleasure to see the singers on stage but my whole reason for being is to support cancer research.

“There are a lot of charities dedicated to cancer this and cancer that but at the end of the day it’s only research will solve this problem.

“Almost every member of my family has died from cancer, it’s an amazing statistic, I keep wondering when my time’s coming.

“I think at the end of the day research is the only ultimate aim. When Covid came what was the first thing we did? It wasn’t care or anything like that, it was research to cure the thing.”

New Year Honours: More on this year's awards

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]