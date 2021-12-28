‘This is a huge amount’: Brave Burghead swimmers raise £3,000 from Boxing Day swim

An error occurred. Please try again.

Brave Burghead swimmers who dived into the chilly Moray Firth on Boxing Day have raised more than £3,000 for local causes.

The traditional dook at the north-east harbour was unable make a splash last year due to Covid restrictions.

However, 20 swimmers jumped from the quayside in Burghead this week for the 35th running of the event.

In previous years there have been more than 100 brave souls who have swum across the channel at the port.

Uncertainty over whether this year’s swim would go ahead restricted numbers to just 20 this time.

However, swim organisers in Burghead have confirmed that campaigners have still raised more than a £3,000 total for local causes.

Money will be split between Burghead in Bloom, the Burghead community hall, the Burghead Ball (Be Active Lifelong) group and the local Christmas lights display.

A social media post from organisers described the fundraising total as “huge” considering the short time people had for organising the swim.

Current Covid restrictions placed the event in doubt while firework displays, Hogmanay celebrations and music and sporting events were cancelled.

We are delighted to let you all know that so far we have raised over £3000 from the Boxing Day Swim. This is a huge… Posted by Burghead Boxing Day Swim on Monday, 27 December 2021

However, it was decided to go ahead with the Boxing Day swim due to the event taking place outdoors with the expected total crowd of supporters in Burghead due to be under 500.

Organisers added on social media: “We were determined to go ahead even when similar events were being cancelled as we believed we could make it as safe as possible, but we also knew if we didn’t it would make it very hard to bring back after a second year cancelled.

“The success belongs to all of us who helped, donated and took part. Thank you to you all, we will be back again next year better than ever.”