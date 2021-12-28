Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘This is a huge amount’: Brave Burghead swimmers raise £3,000 from Boxing Day swim

By David Mackay
December 28, 2021, 1:00 pm Updated: December 28, 2021, 1:07 pm

Brave Burghead swimmers who dived into the chilly Moray Firth on Boxing Day have raised more than £3,000 for local causes.

The traditional dook at the north-east harbour was unable make a splash last year due to Covid restrictions.

However, 20 swimmers jumped from the quayside in Burghead this week for the 35th running of the event.

In previous years there have been more than 100 brave souls who have swum across the channel at the port.

Uncertainty over whether this year’s swim would go ahead restricted numbers to just 20 this time.

Swimmers braved the chilly Moray Firth water to swim across the harbour entrance. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media
A variety of techniques were used to jump into the water. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media
A variety of techniques were used to jump into the water. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

However, swim organisers in Burghead have confirmed that campaigners have still raised more than a £3,000 total for local causes.

Money will be split between Burghead in Bloom, the Burghead community hall, the Burghead Ball (Be Active Lifelong) group and the local Christmas lights display.

A social media post from organisers described the fundraising total as “huge” considering the short time people had for organising the swim.

Current Covid restrictions placed the event in doubt while firework displays, Hogmanay celebrations and music and sporting events were cancelled.

We are delighted to let you all know that so far we have raised over £3000 from the Boxing Day Swim. This is a huge…

Posted by Burghead Boxing Day Swim on Monday, 27 December 2021

However, it was decided to go ahead with the Boxing Day swim due to the event taking place outdoors with the expected total crowd of supporters in Burghead due to be under 500.

Organisers added on social media: “We were determined to go ahead even when similar events were being cancelled as we believed we could make it as safe as possible, but we also knew if we didn’t it would make it very hard to bring back after a second year cancelled.

“The success belongs to all of us who helped, donated and took part. Thank you to you all, we will be back again next year better than ever.”

