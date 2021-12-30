Gas works to begin on section of A96 through Elgin in January

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gas works will be carried out in Elgin next month, with motorists warned to expect disruption.

The works will focus on West Road, between the Whittet Drive and Sheriffmill Road junctions.

The stretch forms part of A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road.

Engineers expect the project, which begins on January 10, to last approximately four weeks.

To ensure everyone’s safety during this time, two-way traffic lights will be in place on the affected section of road.

SGN project manager David Munro said: “Our project has been agreed in close consultation with Bear Scotland and Moray Council.

“Our work will progress as quickly as possible to cause minimal disruption and and we’ll be doing everything we can to limit delays to motorists.”

Locals are asked to keep their distance from those working on site to help the team maintain social distancing.

Which roads will be affected?

As well as the temporary traffic lights, other roads in the area will be closed off or affected by SGN‘s works.

Whittet Drive will be closed with no access on to West Road, and residents who live there will only be able to access it via Pluscarden Road.

Because of this diversion, there will be parking restrictions in place along Pluscarden Road between West Road roundabout and Pluscarden Road roundabout.

SGN will also begin works in Duff Place between Bishopmill Primary School and the junction of Braemorriston Road from the same date. These works are expected to last around six weeks.