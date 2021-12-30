Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gas works to begin on section of A96 through Elgin in January

By Lauren Robertson
December 30, 2021, 2:53 pm Updated: December 30, 2021, 2:59 pm
SGN engineers will be undertaking the work.
Gas works will be carried out in Elgin next month, with motorists warned to expect disruption.

The works will focus on West Road, between the Whittet Drive and Sheriffmill Road junctions.

The stretch forms part of A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road.

Engineers expect the project, which begins on January 10, to last approximately four weeks.

To ensure everyone’s safety during this time, two-way traffic lights will be in place on the affected section of road.

SGN project manager David Munro said: “Our project has been agreed in close consultation with Bear Scotland and Moray Council.

“Our work will progress as quickly as possible to cause minimal disruption and and we’ll be doing everything we can to limit delays to motorists.”

Locals are asked to keep their distance from those working on site to help the team maintain social distancing.

Which roads will be affected?

As well as the temporary traffic lights, other roads in the area will be closed off or affected by SGN‘s works.

Whittet Drive will be closed with no access on to West Road, and residents who live there will only be able to access it via Pluscarden Road.

Because of this diversion, there will be parking restrictions in place along Pluscarden Road between West Road roundabout and Pluscarden Road roundabout.

SGN will also begin works in Duff Place between Bishopmill Primary School and the junction of Braemorriston Road from the same date. These works are expected to last around six weeks.

