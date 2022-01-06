Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anti-social driving: ‘Several’ charged by police in Elgin clampdown on backfiring exhausts

By David Mackay
January 6, 2022, 5:24 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 6:23 pm
A police officer monitoring a car with a camera.
Police on Wards Road in Elgin. Photo: Police Scotland

Anti-social drivers in Elgin have been charged by police after reports of loud noises from vehicles “backfiring” – amid warnings offending vehicles may also be seized.

Officers have confirmed “several” motorists have been reported after concerns were raised by residents.

Special patrols were run by police following the complaints with officers pledging to continue to focus on the issue.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said the loud noises were causing “distress” for households with young children and pets.

Portrait of Richard Lochhead MSP.
Moray MSP Richard Lochhead. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Inspector Neil Morrison, from Elgin’s community policing team, said: “We recognise the disruption, annoyance and at times real distress that anti-social driving can cause those who are affected particularly late at night.

“A particular issue that has been highlighted has been the adaption of exhausts to increase noise within a number of vehicles.

“Several people have been charged with offences connected to this. I would like to make people aware that in addition to potential charges, we also have powers, in some circumstances may allow for the offending vehicle to be seized by police.”

Anti-Social Driving – Elgin, MorayFollowing concerns raised by residents in #Elgin about anti-social driving,…

Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Moray MSP Mr Lochhead has welcomed the response from police and has encouraged people to report concerns to officers.

He added: “I’d also reiterate my previous appeal to any car owners involved in this kind of behaviour to consider the impact on the community and to stop.”

Anyone with concerns about anti-social driving in Elgin or elsewhere should contact police by calling 101.

