Anti-social driving: ‘Several’ charged by police in Elgin clampdown on backfiring exhausts

Anti-social drivers in Elgin have been charged by police after reports of loud noises from vehicles “backfiring” – amid warnings offending vehicles may also be seized.

Officers have confirmed “several” motorists have been reported after concerns were raised by residents.

Special patrols were run by police following the complaints with officers pledging to continue to focus on the issue.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said the loud noises were causing “distress” for households with young children and pets.

Inspector Neil Morrison, from Elgin’s community policing team, said: “We recognise the disruption, annoyance and at times real distress that anti-social driving can cause those who are affected particularly late at night.

“A particular issue that has been highlighted has been the adaption of exhausts to increase noise within a number of vehicles.

“Several people have been charged with offences connected to this. I would like to make people aware that in addition to potential charges, we also have powers, in some circumstances may allow for the offending vehicle to be seized by police.”

Moray MSP Mr Lochhead has welcomed the response from police and has encouraged people to report concerns to officers.

He added: “I’d also reiterate my previous appeal to any car owners involved in this kind of behaviour to consider the impact on the community and to stop.”

Anyone with concerns about anti-social driving in Elgin or elsewhere should contact police by calling 101.