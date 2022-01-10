Five vehicle crash causes rush hour delays on the A96

An error occurred. Please try again.

A traffic collision involving five vehicles caused rush hour delays on a busy north-east road.

The incident happened just after 8.50am on Monday, January 10, west of Elgin on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road near Dr Gray’s Hospital.

The collision involved five vehicles in total and caused traffic delays due to both lanes being restricted.

However, none of the people involved in the incident sustained any injuries.

Police and emergency services attended and the road was fully reopened at 10.10am.