‘We have to go back and help’: Findhorn Foundation member on returning from Australia to help rebuild fire-hit buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

‘We have to go back and help’: Findhorn Foundation member on returning from Australia to help rebuild fire-hit buildings

By Sean McAngus
January 23, 2022, 6:00 am
John Talbott is determined to rebuild two buildings burned down at the Moray eco-village.
John Talbott is determined to rebuild two buildings burned down at the Moray eco-village.

A returning Findhorn Foundation member is leading major efforts to rebuild two iconic buildings burned down at the Moray eco-village.

Last April, flames destroyed the community centre and main meditation sanctuary, leaving only charred supporting pillars and an external staircase of some of the oldest landmarks on the park.

The striking wooden hexagonal community centre building was home to large communal lunches and dinners with residents, shared Sunday singing sessions and workshops.

This blaze caused £400,000 of damage.

Returning to Findhorn from Australia

John L. Talbott was an eco village director when the community centre was built in 1969.

Now he has returned to Moray after eight years at Narara eco village in New South Wales, Australia.

He has become chairman of Findhorn Foundation’s development committee, who are pushing forward plans to rebuild both buildings.

Mr Talbott said: “I lived here at Findhorn Foundation for 25 years and I was really  involved with the design of the community centre in the 60s.

“We were in Australia, when we heard about the fires and my wife was the one that said we have to go back and help.

“Over there, we had been living in another eco village and work was moving into retirement.

John L. Talbott is leading work to rebuild both buildings.

“Fortunately, we have been able to return to Moray.

“The loss of the two iconic buildings to the arson attack was really worrying and devastating for the foundation and community.”

Ambition to make vital progress to meditation sanctuary to mark foundation’s birthday

In 1962, Peter and Eileen Caddy and Dorothy Maclean set up the foundation.

The eco village began in the 1980s to develop connections between the environmental, social, economic and spiritual aspects of life.

Mr Talbott hopes the rebuild project on the meditation sanctuary can make significant progress in time of the foundation’s 60th birthday.

He said “We have made a good start of working out the costs for the mediation space.

“We are hoping to get a design brief agreed in the next few months and apply for planning consent and make a start on it this year.

It is an ambitious target, however wouldn’t it be good to open up the meditation sanctuary on the day of birthday celebrations?”

John Talbott

“We would like to make the meditation sanctuary a bigger space and have room for up to 100 people.

“Previously it could hold from 60 to 70 people but felt packed.

“November 17 is the birthday of the founding of the community.

“We would love to open up the meditation building on our birthday.

“It is an ambitious target, however wouldn’t it be good to open up the meditation sanctuary on the day of birthday celebrations?

The meditation area as it looks now.

“The general feeling is we don’t want to create pressure, however it is nice to have a target.

“Even though not completely finish but so progress and building work going on for 60 years celebration.

It is hoped that design work will start on the project to rebuild the “vital” community centre later this year and building in 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]