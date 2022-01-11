RAF Lossiemouth: Ninth and final Poseidon arrives to complete sub-hunter fleet

An error occurred. Please try again.

The ninth and final P-8A Poseidon has landed at RAF Lossiemouth to complete the UK’s maritime spy plane fleet.

The submarine-hunters have been arriving at the north-east base since February 2020 with the first becoming operational two months later.

With a mission to secure the seas surrounding the UK coast, the aircraft deploy equipment to listen for potential threats lurking beneath the waves.

The arrival of the last Poseidon at RAF Lossiemouth means the fleet has now reached full strength.

Concerns have been reported by the Ministry of Defence about increasing Russian activity within the North Atlantic in recent years.

Meanwhile, the RAF has described the area as a “contested environment”.

The final Poseidon landed at RAF Lossiemouth today following a transatlantic flight from manufacturers Boeing in the US.

Meanwhile, Boeing will continue to supply the next generation of aircraft for the base with the forthcoming Wedgetail fleet, which will begin arriving next year, being manufactured by the same firm.

Anna Keeling, managing director of Boeing Defence UK, said: “The P-8A Poseidon allows the RAF to conduct critical maritime patrol activities at home and abroad, and we are hugely proud of the incredible journey the team has undertaken over the last two years from construction of the Atlantic Building, to delivery of the ninth aircraft.

“As a trusted partner to the RAF, we will continue to provide long-term support for the aircraft and help train the crews that fly them, reaffirming our commitment to help strengthen the aerospace and defence sector in the Moray region.”

The Poseidon fleet has been operating with US Navy counterparts from RAF Lossiemouth to monitor the North Atlantic.

The ninth aircraft is yet to be named with existing planes being christened to pay homage to the local area or RAF heritage.