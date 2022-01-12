Here’s what plans to breathe fresh life into six Moray towns will entail

An error occurred. Please try again.

An iconic Speyside clock tower and a scenic esplanade are expected to benefit from proposals to rejuvenate six Moray towns.

A raft of measures including upgrading public spaces, installing electric vehicle charging points and reinstating derelict and unused buildings will go before councillors next week.

Members of Moray Council’s planning and regulatory services committee will be asked to approve draft town centre improvement plans for Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth then to put them out for consultation at their meeting on Tuesday.

Aberlour, Buckie and Dufftown

The plans aim to make each town more attractive for people to live in and tourists to visit by improving accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, promoting heritage, restoring buildings and creating more environmentally-friendly communities.

Proposals in Aberlour include:

enhancing the Alice Littler Memorial Park to make it a more vibrant space

the removal of pedestrian and cyclist barriers in the square to create a more inclusive environment

The Buckie plan involves:

improving Cluny Square for the purpose of holding civic events

using vacant sites on Blairdaff Street and Barron Street for residential developments

creating a shop front improvement scheme to reflect the town’s traditional character

the introduction of a lighting strategy to showcase the town’s historic buildings

As well as supporting the refurbishment of the clock tower, the proposals for Dufftown include the redevelopment of the former bank, and other vacant buildings in the square, for mixed use or residential developments.

Also, Balvenie Street, Fife Street and Conval Street will be the focus for improvements to shop fronts.

Keith, Forres and Lossiemouth

In Keith, Reidhaven Square is in line for an upgrade, and there are proposals to improve the town’s visual appearance by showcasing its built heritage with focused lighting and interpretation panels with the aim of attracting new businesses.

A shop front improvement scheme is also included.

Clear signage giving directions to attractions and amenities will help create a stronger link between Strathisla Distillery and the town centre, and the redevelopment of Longmore Hall is supported in the plan.

The plan for Forres includes:

supporting efforts to turn the town hall into a multi-purpose community hub

other buildings including the former Clydesdale Bank, the old Tesco site, the auction mart, the former Pedigree Cars showroom, Victoria Hotel and Nicholson Building repurposed to create residential accommodation and commercial opportunities

a line of trees connecting Grant Park with Castlehill via the High Street

an option for the potential to grow fruit and vegetables in the area will be looked into

shop front upgrades and improvements to public spaces around the Mercat Cross and Tolbooth Street.

Proposals in Lossiemouth include the regeneration of the esplanade and Clifton Road that could see the creation of a new cycling hub.

The move will see improved walkways to the seafront and the new east beach bridge currently under construction.

Station Park is in line for a redesigned and James Square could be upgraded to become a multi-functional community asset with an area for growing food.

Queen Street is earmarked for new paving and wider pavements with improvements to Gregory Place car park aimed at making it safer and more accessible.

Reducing car reliance

An option to bring in public wifi for areas across all six towns will be looked at as will the introduction of electric vehicle charging points.

In her papers to the committee, senior infrastructure officer Hilda Puskas said: “The draft plans set out in this report strengthen local town centres, provide improvements to active travel, propose redevelopment of vacant and derelict buildings to encourage town centre living and therefore reduce car reliance helping to minimise carbon emissions.

“The proposals also include greening of the town centres by improving soft landscaping such as planting and exploring food growing opportunities to further enhance biodiversity.”

She added there could be opportunities within the town plans to decarbonise public buildings and achieve the council’s aim of reaching net zero emissions by 2030.

The consultation begins on Tuesday

If approved the eight week online consultation will begin on Tuesday and end on March 14.

A series of virtual meetings will be held with community councils and other interest groups, with one-to-one sessions also available.

Comments will be collated and reported back to the committee in the summer.