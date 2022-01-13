Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Moray

Lenticular clouds lit up by stunning sunset on Moray coast

By Craig Munro
January 13, 2022, 1:57 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 2:10 pm
Clouds over Nairn on Wednesday evening. Picture by Lisa@Lethen on Twitter
Clouds over Nairn on Wednesday evening. Picture by Lisa@Lethen on Twitter

People across the north-east shared images of a spectacular sunset on Wednesday night – but those on the Moray coast were granted an extra meteorological treat, in the form of rare lenticular clouds.

These large, curvy, smooth cloud formations look a little like UFOs, and are impressive enough during the day.

But lit up by the crepuscular violets, oranges and reds, they can turn into something very special indeed.

People on the Moray Coast from Nairn to Cullen took pictures of the extraordinary sight to post on their social media.

The Met Office describes lenticular clouds like these as “quite unusual in the British Isles”, adding that they are “believed to be one of the most common explanations for UFO sightings across the world”.

They tend to be found in spots downwind of mountain ranges or hills, with the Cairngorms perhaps the reason for Wednesday’s display.

When air currents hit the tops of the mountains, it can cause “waves” further downstream, a bit like ripples being formed in a stream when water meets a rock poking from the surface.

The unusual clouds during the day. Picture by Lisa@Lethen on Twitter

Under the right circumstances, these rising waves can cause water vapour to condense into clouds with the unique appearance of a concave bottom – which is why they are called ‘lenticular’, meaning ‘lens-shaped’.

Twitter forecaster HighlandWeather has said Speyside, Moray, Easter Ross, Inverness and north-east Aberdeenshire could be in for more of the formations tonight.

The account said: “Sunrise and sunset will be spectacular in places along with lenticular clouds through the day.”

