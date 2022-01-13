Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Hey, don’t insult Elgin!’: Michael Gove accused of ‘looking down his nose’ at Moray

By David Mackay
January 13, 2022, 2:25 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 3:06 pm
An image of Michael Gove superimposed on Elgin Cathedral.
Michael Gove has been accused of insulting Elgin. Photo: PA/DCT Media

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has accused UK Government minister, and former north-east resident, Michael Gove of “looking down his nose” at Elgin.

The UK Government minister, who grew up in Aberdeen, has been reported as making the de facto capital of Moray appear insignificant.

During a meeting with Conservative MPs to rally support for under-fire prime minister Boris Johnson, Mr Gove allegedly made the proud north-east community appear distant and unimportant.

The comments came after Scottish Conservatives leader and Moray MP Douglas Ross called for the PM to go – a move that led to him being described as a “lightweight” by senior Tories.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead at Elgin Cathedral. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

When asked about Mr Ross’ calls for the prime minister to resign, Mr Gove reportedly told Conservative MPs: “My instant response is he’s in Elgin and the national Tory leader is in London.”

It is not the first time the UK Government minister has attracted controversy in his native north-east.

In 2016, Michael Gove muddled the names of Peterhead and Fraserburgh into Peterburgh and Fraserhead while speaking in the House of Commons – moments after saying fishing was a subject “close to his heart” due to his father and grandfather running a fish merchant’s business from Aberdeen.

Mr Gove’s latest statement about Moray has attracted a furious response from many Scots.

And Moray MSP Mr Lochhead believes the comments from Michael Gove are evidence of the Aberdonian, who is now a Surrey MP, “looking down his nose” at Elgin and the wider north-east.

He said: “Michael Gove’s comments show complete contempt for people in Moray and do nothing more than expose what the UK Tories really think of people who live and work here.

“It’s pretty astonishing to see the UK Government Secretary of State for Levelling Up looking down his nose at Scottish communities. If this is the attitude of a man at the centre of the UK Government’s campaign to save the union, it is little wonder that support for independence is growing.

“As someone who is proud to live in Elgin, I know that our community is not only a place of incredible heritage and home to many global brands, it’s also a place full of decent, principled people who will be disgusted at the behaviour of the Tory Prime Minister.

Moray is currently one of the most marginal Conservative seats at Westminster, with Mr Ross only retaining the seat by 513 votes from the SNP in 2019’s election.

Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland being treated like ‘sole of Westminster’s shoe’ amid Tory turmoil

