‘Hey, don’t insult Elgin!’: Michael Gove accused of ‘looking down his nose’ at Moray

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has accused UK Government minister, and former north-east resident, Michael Gove of “looking down his nose” at Elgin.

The UK Government minister, who grew up in Aberdeen, has been reported as making the de facto capital of Moray appear insignificant.

During a meeting with Conservative MPs to rally support for under-fire prime minister Boris Johnson, Mr Gove allegedly made the proud north-east community appear distant and unimportant.

The comments came after Scottish Conservatives leader and Moray MP Douglas Ross called for the PM to go – a move that led to him being described as a “lightweight” by senior Tories.

When asked about Mr Ross’ calls for the prime minister to resign, Mr Gove reportedly told Conservative MPs: “My instant response is he’s in Elgin and the national Tory leader is in London.”

It is not the first time the UK Government minister has attracted controversy in his native north-east.

In 2016, Michael Gove muddled the names of Peterhead and Fraserburgh into Peterburgh and Fraserhead while speaking in the House of Commons – moments after saying fishing was a subject “close to his heart” due to his father and grandfather running a fish merchant’s business from Aberdeen.

Mr Gove’s latest statement about Moray has attracted a furious response from many Scots.

And Moray MSP Mr Lochhead believes the comments from Michael Gove are evidence of the Aberdonian, who is now a Surrey MP, “looking down his nose” at Elgin and the wider north-east.

He said: “Michael Gove’s comments show complete contempt for people in Moray and do nothing more than expose what the UK Tories really think of people who live and work here.

Speaking as someone living in #Elgin which has a strong sense of community, home to international businesses, famous cathedral, wonderful heritage & talented people, condescending Tory @michaelgove shows contempt & ignorance reminding us why he couldn’t get elected in Scotland. — Richard Lochhead (@RichardLochhead) January 13, 2022

“It’s pretty astonishing to see the UK Government Secretary of State for Levelling Up looking down his nose at Scottish communities. If this is the attitude of a man at the centre of the UK Government’s campaign to save the union, it is little wonder that support for independence is growing.

“As someone who is proud to live in Elgin, I know that our community is not only a place of incredible heritage and home to many global brands, it’s also a place full of decent, principled people who will be disgusted at the behaviour of the Tory Prime Minister.

Moray is currently one of the most marginal Conservative seats at Westminster, with Mr Ross only retaining the seat by 513 votes from the SNP in 2019’s election.