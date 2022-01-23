Planning ahead: Accommodation boost for Forres, change of use for Roseisle Hall ground and agricultural and equestrian transformation in Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Planning ahead: Accommodation boost for Forres, change of use for Roseisle Hall ground and agricultural and equestrian transformation in Keith

By Sean McAngus
January 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Join us for our weekly round-up of the latest planning news across Moray.

Firstly, Elizabeth Shaw has submitted a planning application for change of use for an area of the grounds at Roseisle Hall into a children’s play area.

Ground earmarked for playing equipment at Roseisle Hall

Hall officials have targeted the installation of a Junior Single Tower from Caledonia Play.

The tower unit is aimed at children aged 3-8 years old.

It comes with five solid steps, a tower with a roof and 2.5m green high density polyethylene straight slide and a ramp.

Proposed single junior tower.

Change of use for buildings at Keith farm

Beechtree Farm, Keith wants to transform existing agricultural and equestrian buildings and facilities for ecological business use.

Wittets Limited has submitted an application on behalf of Mrs T Shanks for the change of use.

Location site of Beechtree Farm, Keith.

The business plan aims to utilise existing facilities, offer limited livery stables for local horse owners, promote sustainable methods of field management, and provide occasional summer clinics for local riders.

This comes as there is demand for clinics as people need to currently travel to Aberdeenshire or the Highlands.

British Sidesaddle Association Jane McDonald-Pryor is interested in a providing a clinic, should permission be granted.

Planning documents say: “It is proposed to have a total equine management system, that allows for the management of horses, the land, the environment and reduces land degradation.

“Cross grazing (with sheep) is also proposed for better weed management, parasitic worm management, and reduction in pasture plant wastage.”

Accommodation boost for Forres

In Forres, unused laundry buildings will be demolished and replaced by homes.

The buildings on three to five Gordon Street in Forres used to contain Direct Laundry Limited.

Now plans to get rid of the buildings and construct two townhouses and six flats at the site have been given the green light by planning chiefs.

Forres has received accommodation boost.

A planning statement for the proposed transformation previously said that the build would have materials and design “more sympathetic” to the conservation area.

Wittets Architects represented W & D Reid in the application.

Green light to portacabin for Scouts

Plans submitted to install a portacabin at 1st Elgin Scouts headquarters at the Wards, Elgin have been approved by planning chiefs.

The Scouting troop leader Andre Govier had submitted the application to install a 40ft long by 20ft wide by 10ft tall mental portacabin.

They will use this old site office until it becomes unviable.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]