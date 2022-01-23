Planning ahead: Accommodation boost for Forres, change of use for Roseisle Hall ground and agricultural and equestrian transformation in Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Join us for our weekly round-up of the latest planning news across Moray.

Firstly, Elizabeth Shaw has submitted a planning application for change of use for an area of the grounds at Roseisle Hall into a children’s play area.

Hall officials have targeted the installation of a Junior Single Tower from Caledonia Play.

The tower unit is aimed at children aged 3-8 years old.

It comes with five solid steps, a tower with a roof and 2.5m green high density polyethylene straight slide and a ramp.

Change of use for buildings at Keith farm

Beechtree Farm, Keith wants to transform existing agricultural and equestrian buildings and facilities for ecological business use.

Wittets Limited has submitted an application on behalf of Mrs T Shanks for the change of use.

The business plan aims to utilise existing facilities, offer limited livery stables for local horse owners, promote sustainable methods of field management, and provide occasional summer clinics for local riders.

This comes as there is demand for clinics as people need to currently travel to Aberdeenshire or the Highlands.

British Sidesaddle Association Jane McDonald-Pryor is interested in a providing a clinic, should permission be granted.

Planning documents say: “It is proposed to have a total equine management system, that allows for the management of horses, the land, the environment and reduces land degradation.

“Cross grazing (with sheep) is also proposed for better weed management, parasitic worm management, and reduction in pasture plant wastage.”

Accommodation boost for Forres

In Forres, unused laundry buildings will be demolished and replaced by homes.

The buildings on three to five Gordon Street in Forres used to contain Direct Laundry Limited.

Now plans to get rid of the buildings and construct two townhouses and six flats at the site have been given the green light by planning chiefs.

A planning statement for the proposed transformation previously said that the build would have materials and design “more sympathetic” to the conservation area.

Wittets Architects represented W & D Reid in the application.

Green light to portacabin for Scouts

Plans submitted to install a portacabin at 1st Elgin Scouts headquarters at the Wards, Elgin have been approved by planning chiefs.

The Scouting troop leader Andre Govier had submitted the application to install a 40ft long by 20ft wide by 10ft tall mental portacabin.

They will use this old site office until it becomes unviable.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

