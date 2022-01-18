Firefighters tackle blaze at storage units near Buckie’s Marine Hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a property next to a popular Moray hotel.

Four crews were called to At Home Construction to the rear of Marine Hotel in Buckie, where there are storage units, at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

It is understood a passer-by raised the alarm.

Pictures on social media show a fire on land to the rear of the Marine Hotel.

Eye witness said the buildings to the rear of the hotel were used by a construction company for storage.

A worker at the Marine Hotel said he was first alerted to the fire upon receiving a phone call.

He said: “I don’t know what caused it.

“I got a phone call.

“It’s just a yard that’s there. It has scaffolding and other items for their construction business.

“It hasn’t damaged any part of the hotel. It’s just damaged one of our sheds at the back, which isn’t actually connected to the hotel.

“The firemen were pretty sharpish.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance at a fire in Buckie, near the Marine Hotel.

“We were called at 2.29pm, and four crews are currently on scene.

“The crews are from Buckie, Fochabers, Keith and Elgin.

“The fire was reported by passers by who said there was a fire to the rear of the hotel.

“Fire crew used breathing apparatus to bring the fire safely under control.”

The stop message was received at 3.48pm and the last of the crew left the scene around 4.30pm.

‘We’ve been really fortunate’

Owner of At Home Construction, Eve Ritchie, said she is thankful that no one was hurt.

The staff frequently go in and out of the area to pick up materials, however, no one works in the yard.

“Thankfully, none of our staff were injured or were there and the building is absolutely fine, there’s just a bit of black smoke on the wall outside.

“We’ve been really fortunate, there’s no damage to the building or the inside at all, it’s just purely in the yard.

“We’ll need a new front door, but I suppose that’s minor for a construction company.”