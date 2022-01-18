Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Firefighters tackle blaze at storage units near Buckie’s Marine Hotel

By Louise Glen and Michelle Henderson
January 18, 2022, 4:41 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 7:58 pm
The aftermath of the fire in Buckie.
The aftermath of the fire in Buckie.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a property next to a popular Moray hotel.

Four crews were called to At Home Construction to the rear of  Marine Hotel in Buckie, where there are storage units, at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

It is understood a passer-by raised the alarm.

Pictures on social media show a fire on land to the rear of the Marine Hotel.

Eye witness said the buildings to the rear of the hotel were used by a construction company for storage.

The scene of the fire at premises in Marine Place, Buckie.

A worker at the Marine Hotel said he was first alerted to the fire upon receiving a phone call.

He said: “I don’t know what caused it.

“I got a phone call.

“It’s just a yard that’s there. It has scaffolding and other items for their construction business.

“It hasn’t damaged any part of the hotel. It’s just damaged one of our sheds at the back, which isn’t actually connected to the hotel.

“The firemen were pretty sharpish.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance at a fire in Buckie, near the Marine Hotel.

“We were called at 2.29pm, and four crews are currently on scene.

“The crews are from Buckie, Fochabers, Keith and Elgin.

“The fire was reported by passers by who said there was a fire to the rear of the hotel.

“Fire crew used breathing apparatus to bring the fire safely under control.”

The stop message was received at 3.48pm and the last of the crew left the scene around 4.30pm.

The premises is occupied by At Home Construction in Marine Place, Buckie.

‘We’ve been really fortunate’

Owner of At Home Construction, Eve Ritchie, said she is thankful that no one was hurt.

The staff frequently go in and out of the area to pick up materials, however, no one works in the yard.

“Thankfully, none of our staff were injured or were there and the building is absolutely fine, there’s just a bit of black smoke on the wall outside.

“We’ve been really fortunate, there’s no damage to the building or the inside at all, it’s just purely in the yard.

“We’ll need a new front door, but I suppose that’s minor for a construction company.”

