Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray Council still spending thousands at school which has had no pupils for five years

By David Mackay
January 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 19, 2022, 9:00 am
The future of Inveravon Primary is uncertain

A mothballed Moray primary school has racked up more than £3,000 in photocopier bills in the last five years – despite no pupils attending.

The future of Inveravon Primary School in rural Ballindalloch is currently being debated with classes not being held there since summer 2017.

Figures obtained by The Press and Journal can now reveal Moray Council has had to fork out more than £21,000 on bills, excluding staff costs, while it has been mothballed.

Outgoings include bills for routine maintenance, energy and water supplies.

However, thousands have also been spent on continuing photocopier contracts and telephone bills.

Moray Council says it has continued to spend the money due to equipment being left at the school while its future is discussed – adding investigations are now being done to see what can be removed.

What is happening with Inveravon Primary?

Only five students attended tiny Inveravon Primary before the summer holidays in 2017.

However, due to the low numbers, it is understood the parents of the final children opted to instead send them to Knockando Primary six miles away.

Playground areas at Inveravon Primary are now overgrown. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Moray Council formally mothballed the school a short time later, which allows for it to reopen, but stopped short of formally closing it, which would require a legal consultation and Scottish Government approval.

That process is now taking place with engagement sessions between the authority and community groups being run between November and the end of this month.

No requests have been made to enrol children at Inveravon since the school was mothballed.

However, Sonya Warren, chairwoman of the council’s education, children’s and leisure services committee, said future needs also need to be taken into consideration.

No pupils have attended Inveravon Primary since summer 2017. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

She said: “Obviously Inveravon was not a planned closure, there had been families there and then they chose to leave themselves.

“We need to look at the whole community’s needs though. Is there a demand now? Is there going to be a demand? We need to listen to what the community wants on it – we can’t make decisions without them.

“We also have a review of the whole school estate ongoing, which is really about making sure our schools are fit for modern education needs.”

A Moray Council spokesman said: “The equipment in Inveravon Primary School has remained in place whist we work with the local community to determine the future options for the school.

“We can confirm that works are underway to identify equipment that needs removed from schools across Moray.

“Inveravon Primary School was mothballed in August 2017 as a result of the school roll falling to zero, and the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic has since been a barrier to full engagement and consultation.

“We’re currently working with the Inveravon community to explore all of the possible options for the future of the school.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]