Pupils learning from home as staff absences continue in Lossiemouth school

By Lauren Robertson
January 18, 2022, 4:06 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 4:19 pm
Hythehill Primary has been closed to P7 this week. Picture by Gordon Lennox.
Hythehill Primary has been closed to P7 this week. Picture by Gordon Lennox.

Pupils from both P7 classes at Hythehill Primary School in Lossiemouth have been learning remotely for a second day due to staff absences.

Some staff are off this week with Covid and other illnesses, meaning the eldest pupils in the school were forced to stay home.

Pupils in P1-6 have been in school as normal and it is hoped that the school will fully reopen on Wednesday.

In the meantime learning materials have been made available online.

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “Due to teaching absences related to Covid and other illness, both primary seven classes at Hythehill Primary School in Lossiemouth have been learning remotely yesterday and today, with the support of remote learning materials and paper-based resources where requested by children and families.”

Parents will be updated later this afternoon on plans for Wednesday.

Amidst the absences, Moray Council assured parents that the school is following Covid mitigations.

A spokeswoman said: “We thank parents for their understanding during the disruption to in-school learning, and reassure families that all Covid mitigations as set out in Scottish Government guidance are in place.”

