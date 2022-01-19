Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin multi-storey car park closed off as ‘structural defects’ spark public safety fears

By Ross Hempseed
January 19, 2022, 12:18 pm Updated: January 19, 2022, 3:05 pm
The upper levels of the St Giles Centre car park have been closed off. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Moray Council have been forced to close the upper levels of the St Giles Centre car park in Elgin due to structural defects in the supporting concrete columns.

Moray Council have said that the closure is to “ensure the safety of the public”.

During investigative works, special contractors discovered structural defects in the concrete support columns that hold levels three to six in place.

This has compromised the structural integrity of the upper levels and as such Moray Council decided to close the levels off to the public to ensure public safety.

While the upper floors have been closed off, levels one and two remain open with 93 spaces available for people to park.

This is compared to the more than 280 spaces that the St Giles Centre car park can accommodate at maximum capacity.

There is also no step-free access for wheelchair users from levels one and two to the St Giles Centre.

The upper levels of the car park have been closed off until further notice

People looking for alternative parking can access North Point with 80 spaces or Lossie Green with over 350 spaces.

Moray Council’s transportation manager, Nicola Moss, said: “We have a duty to ensure the safety of the public, and this closure is in response to those obligations.

“We acted swiftly to reduce the risk and don’t foresee the upper levels of the car park re-opening until a future plan for the structure is known.

“We’ll review the blue badge spaces and advise the public of any further changes to access to these spaces. We apologise to drivers for any inconvenience caused.”

