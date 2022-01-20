£50,000 plan for experts to help digital learning in Moray schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors will be asked to agree £50,000 for consultants to improve educational attainment and widen the curriculum using digital technologies.

If approved, experts will assist Moray Council officers on the best way to use devices such as laptops and tablets as well as networks in primary and secondary schools to expand study choices for pupils helping them achieve their educational goals.

Initial inquiries have been carried out into firms able to do the work, with one supplier identified as a potential candidate.

At a meeting next week, members of the education, children’s and leisure services committee will consider whether to make funds available.

The local authority’s improvement plan acknowledges the need to upgrade the council’s digital learning options for pupils as part of the solution to reduce the attainment gap between the least and most disadvantaged children.

Digital learning could narrow attainment gap

In his report project manager (education) Robin Paterson explained there were complex and specialist considerations involved in carrying out improvements.

He said: “While this is a new area of work in Moray there are councils within Scotland and wider that have developed their digital approach to education delivery, including the use of digital devices by teachers and learners to support curriculum delivery and attainment.

“Therefore, initial enquiries were made which established that other councils had engaged the support of external expertise to guide and support their projects and ensure that the most up-to-date technical advice and expertise was available to them.”

Members are expected to make a decision on Wednesday.