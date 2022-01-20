Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£50,000 plan for experts to help digital learning in Moray schools

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Councillors will decide whether to approve £50,000 for consultants to assist with improving digital learning in schools.
Councillors will be asked to agree £50,000 for consultants to improve educational attainment and widen the curriculum using digital technologies.

If approved, experts will assist Moray Council officers on the best way to use devices such as laptops and tablets as well as networks in primary and secondary schools to expand study choices for pupils helping them achieve their educational goals.

Initial inquiries have been carried out into firms able to do the work, with one supplier identified as a potential candidate.

At a meeting next week, members of the education, children’s and leisure services committee will consider whether to make funds available.

The local authority’s improvement plan acknowledges the need to upgrade the council’s digital learning options for pupils as part of the solution to reduce the attainment gap between the least and most disadvantaged children.

Digital learning could narrow attainment gap

In his report project manager (education) Robin Paterson explained there were complex and specialist considerations involved in carrying out improvements.

He said: “While this is a new area of work in Moray there are councils within Scotland and wider that have developed their digital approach to education delivery, including the use of digital devices by teachers and learners to support curriculum delivery and attainment.

“Therefore, initial enquiries were made which established that other councils had engaged the support of external expertise to guide and support their projects and ensure that the most up-to-date technical advice and expertise was available to them.”

Members are expected to make a decision on Wednesday.

