Appeal to trace missing Elgin man wearing 'distinctive' hoody By Lauren Taylor January 20, 2022, 10:18 pm Sean Dawson has been reported missing from New Elgin. An appeal has been launched to find Sean Dawson from Elgin, who was last seen wearing a "distinctive" hoody. The 21-year-old was last seen around 5pm on Thursday in the New Elgin area. He is described as 5ft 7ins, slim build, and with a fair complexion and brown hair. When Mr Dawson was last seen he was wearing a distinctive hoody with an image of a "Geisha" printed on it. Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen Mr Dawson, or who may have any information to help the force safely trace him, to contact them on 101 quoting 2744 of Thursday January 20.