Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Appeal to trace missing Elgin man wearing ‘distinctive’ hoody

By Lauren Taylor
January 20, 2022, 10:18 pm
Sean Dawson has been reported missing from New Elgin.
Sean Dawson has been reported missing from New Elgin.

An appeal has been launched to find Sean Dawson from Elgin, who was last seen wearing a “distinctive” hoody.

The 21-year-old was last seen around 5pm on Thursday in the New Elgin area.

He is described as 5ft 7ins, slim build, and with a fair complexion and brown hair.

When Mr Dawson was last seen he was wearing a distinctive hoody with an image of a “Geisha” printed on it.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen Mr Dawson, or who may have any information to help the force safely trace him, to contact them on 101 quoting 2744 of Thursday January 20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal