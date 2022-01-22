Body found in search for missing Elgin man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found in a wooded area of Elgin during a search for a missing 21-year-old.

Though formal identification is yet to take place, officers said the family of Sean Dawson has been informed.

Mr Dawson was reported missing on Thursday January 20, and was last seen in the New Elgin area around 5pm.

Officers confirmed the body was found in a wooded area in Birnie around 10.50am on Saturday January 22.

They have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the find and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.