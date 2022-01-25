Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Delays on A96 through Elgin while damaged manhole cover is repaired

By Lauren Robertson
January 25, 2022, 1:07 pm Updated: January 25, 2022, 1:57 pm
Section of the A96 through Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Section of the A96 through Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Scottish Water has warned of traffic delays ahead of works to repair a damaged manhole cover in Elgin.

A contraflow system will be in place on a section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road through the town while the works are ongoing.

Starting from 6am tomorrow, the traffic management measures will be in place between the roundabout at the Harry Gow Bakery to the roundabout at KFC.

The works are expected to be completed by around 6am on Thursday.

Entry into the Pinefield Industrial Estate will be impacted by the repairs, as right turns in and out won’t be possible.

Instead, diverted traffic will be directed up to the nearby roundabouts to make left turns into the estate.

Scottish Water apologised for any delays that may be caused by the repairs.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We would like to thank customers and road users for their patience and understanding while this essential repair work is completed.

“Our team on site will be working to keep disruption to a minimum, but we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal