Delays on A96 through Elgin while damaged manhole cover is repaired

Scottish Water has warned of traffic delays ahead of works to repair a damaged manhole cover in Elgin.

A contraflow system will be in place on a section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road through the town while the works are ongoing.

Starting from 6am tomorrow, the traffic management measures will be in place between the roundabout at the Harry Gow Bakery to the roundabout at KFC.

The works are expected to be completed by around 6am on Thursday.

Entry into the Pinefield Industrial Estate will be impacted by the repairs, as right turns in and out won’t be possible.

Instead, diverted traffic will be directed up to the nearby roundabouts to make left turns into the estate.

Scottish Water apologised for any delays that may be caused by the repairs.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We would like to thank customers and road users for their patience and understanding while this essential repair work is completed.

“Our team on site will be working to keep disruption to a minimum, but we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”