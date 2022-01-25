Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray Council facing a £3.3m black hole in early years and childcare budget

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
An increased demand in free childcare and a drop in Scottish Government funding is the cause of a £3.3m shortfall in the early years budget.
Moray Council is facing a potential £3.3 million black hole in its early years and childcare budget in the next financial year.

A combination of higher than predicted demand for free nursery places and an expected reduction in Scottish Government funding are the cause of the shortfall.

Members of the education, children’s and leisure services committee will discuss the issue at a meeting tomorrow.

Costs relating to the increase in uptake of statutory provision of 1,140 hours a year of free child care for three and four-year-olds, as well as eligible two-year-olds, has seen staffing costs rise, more lunches required and an increase in providing for children with additional support needs.

A rise in the hourly rate paid by the council to other childcare providers takes the estimated total to £1.9 million.

Moray Council to bear the brunt of £3.3m shortfall

The Scottish Government has changed the way it calculates funding, and while Cosla and local authority leaders are lobbying for that to be looked at again, if the decision stands it will see a drop of £1.4 million in the council’s grant.

In her report, early years service manager Hazel Sly warned while there was still uncertainty over the final figures, the council is expected to bear the £3.3 million shortfall, at least on a temporary basis.

She said: “Urgent action is being taken to contain costs where possible and an investigation will be undertaken led by internal audit to inform a further report to the committee to identify changes to be applied, the service implications of this and to consider options to address the total shortfall in budget once further clarity is available.”

Options to ease the budget pressures include continuing to lobby the Scottish Government over the funding formula, freezing the hourly rate for outside providers, brining all early years provision in-house or even closing some council run nurseries could be considered.

However, none of them will cover the shortfall in its entirety, could lay the council open to legal challenge through breach of contract, cause overcrowding at some nurseries or leave the local authority in a position of not being able to meet its statutory obligations.

