Could New Look stay in Elgin? Talks held amid search for new premises as retailer shuts store

By David Mackay
January 31, 2022, 4:36 pm Updated: January 31, 2022, 4:44 pm
Closing signs in the New Look store in Elgin.
Signs have appeared in the shop window indicating the closure.

Talks have taken place amid hopes retailer New Look could remain in Elgin in new premisies.

The national chain is due to shut its store in the Moray town on Tuesday.

New Look says the closure is not its own decision, explaining the landlord of its site on the Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road has decided to end the lease early.

Signs put up in the fashion retailer’s window says the closure “is not goodbye”.

Talks have now taken place between Moray MSP Richard Lochhead and the firm amid hopes New Look could remain in Elgin.

Vacant units are currently available on neighbouring retail parks on Edgar Road and in the town centre.

Confirmation of the upcoming closure was met with disappointment from many shoppers in the community.

Assurance New Look wants to stay in Elgin

Mr Lochhead has also warned the closure will have an impact on the local economy during a “difficult period” for staff.

He added: “Assurances were given to me that New Look do want to find alternative premises in Elgin and hope to be able to reopen again should they manage to secure somewhere suitable. I recognise that this could take some time – these things don’t happen overnight – but I do welcome their commitment to trying to ensure New Look has a future here in Moray.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead. Photo: DCT Media

“The company does recognise that customers in Moray have a considerable distance to travel to other New Look stores but hopefully we’ll see them open their doors again in Elgin in the near future.”

New Look has previously said the closure was “regrettable”.

A spokesman added: “While it was therefore not our decision to close the store, we are focusing on supporting our store colleagues and where possible finding alternative roles for them within the business.”

New Look has been contacted to ask if it wants to comment on the talks with Mr Lochhead about the future of its Elgin operations.

