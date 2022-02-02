RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons scrambled in response to ‘unidentified’ aircraft amidst growing Russian tensions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth have been scrambled in response to “unidentified” aircraft approaching the UK.

The fighters were launched from the north-east base this morning to track potential intruders off the north coast of Scotland.

The RAF confirmed the operation remained ongoing at about 12.30pm.

Typhoon jets stand ready 24/7 at RAF Lossiemouth through the year to be scrambled in response to enemy or unidentified aircraft.

During 2021, the UK’s frontline of defence was launched 10 times on QRA (quick reaction alert) operations – four times in response to Russian aircraft.

Typhoons scrambled amidst growing tensions

The scramble comes amidst heightened tensions between Nato and Russia as troops gather on both sides of the Ukraine border.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Eastern Europe yesterday, warning Russian president Vladimir Putin “crippling sanctions” would be imposed if his troops were first to cross the border.

The RAF has stressed the aircraft the RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons have been scrambled in response to remain “unidentified”, and said they would not comment further until the operation had concluded.

A spokesman said: “Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.

“We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete.”

What is QRA at RAF Lossiemouth?

The Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) operation is one of the most critical run from RAF Lossiemouth.

It requires Typhoon jets and crews to constantly be ready to respond to potential threats approaching the northern part of the UK.

Personnel at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire perform QRA missions in the south.

There were 10 scrambles from RAF Lossiemouth in 2021.

The operation regularly involves jets being called to respond to Russian aircraft approaching the UK.

However, the RAF responds to any unknown aircraft in the country’s area of interest.

In 2021, four of the 10 scrambles were in response to Russian aircraft.

QRA operations are launched to intercept unidentified aircraft not communicating with air traffic control, that has not filed a flight plan or is transmitting a recognisable radar code.

Aircraft moving through UK airspace while not complying with regulations can pose a danger to other planes in the area.

More to follow.