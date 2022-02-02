RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons scrambled in response to ‘unidentified’ aircraft amidst growing Russian tensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons scrambled in response to ‘unidentified’ aircraft amidst growing Russian tensions

By David Mackay
February 2, 2022, 12:48 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 2:29 pm
Two RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons in the air.
Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth have been scrambled. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth have been scrambled in response to “unidentified” aircraft approaching the UK.

The fighters were launched from the north-east base this morning to track potential intruders off the north coast of Scotland.

The RAF confirmed the operation remained ongoing at about 12.30pm.

Typhoon jets stand ready 24/7 at RAF Lossiemouth through the year to be scrambled in response to enemy or unidentified aircraft.

During 2021, the UK’s frontline of defence was launched 10 times on QRA (quick reaction alert) operations – four times in response to Russian aircraft.

Typhoons scrambled amidst growing tensions

The scramble comes amidst heightened tensions between Nato and Russia as troops gather on both sides of the Ukraine border.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Eastern Europe yesterday, warning Russian president Vladimir Putin “crippling sanctions” would be imposed if his troops were first to cross the border.

A Typhoon jet landing at RAF Lossiemouth. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The RAF has stressed the aircraft the RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons have been scrambled in response to remain “unidentified”, and said they would not comment further until the operation had concluded.

A spokesman said: “Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.

“We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete.”

What is QRA at RAF Lossiemouth?

The Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) operation is one of the most critical run from RAF Lossiemouth.

It requires Typhoon jets and crews to constantly be ready to respond to potential threats approaching the northern part of the UK.

Personnel at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire perform QRA missions in the south.

There were 10 scrambles from RAF Lossiemouth in 2021.

The operation regularly involves jets being called to respond to Russian aircraft approaching the UK.

However, the RAF responds to any unknown aircraft in the country’s area of interest.

In 2021, four of the 10 scrambles were in response to Russian aircraft.

QRA operations are launched to intercept unidentified aircraft not communicating with air traffic control, that has not filed a flight plan or is transmitting a recognisable radar code.

Aircraft moving through UK airspace while not complying with regulations can pose a danger to other planes in the area.

More to follow.

