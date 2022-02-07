Watch as courier van forced off road by high wind near Keith gets hoisted out of ditch by crane

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A courier van forced off the road near Keith due to the high winds had to be lifted out of a ditch by a crane.

The Pegasus van was on a remote delivery route between Bracobrae and Grange on Saturday afternoon when it was forced off the road around 3pm.

Pegasus Couriers Aberdeen on-site manager, Darren Henderson, explained that the incident was largely due to strong winds and icy road surfaces.

On a statement on the courier’s website he said: “The wind was so strong on Saturday afternoon that one of our vans blew off the road near Keith, about 50 miles from Aberdeen.

“Fortunately, the driver was uninjured and the van only sustained minimal damage.”

However, when the van slid off the road, it landed in the ditch with two of the tyres not touching the ground.

Because of this they were unable to pull the van out of the ditch and had to call for a crane to help get the van back on the road.

Meanwhile, a backup delivery driver picked up the parcels to ensure they were delivered on time.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for snow in parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire. Rail and roads were disrupted by the wintry weather throughout the day.