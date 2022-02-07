Watch as courier van forced off road by high wind near Keith gets hoisted out of ditch by crane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Watch as courier van forced off road by high wind near Keith gets hoisted out of ditch by crane

By Lauren Taylor
February 7, 2022, 2:04 pm

A courier van forced off the road near Keith due to the high winds had to be lifted out of a ditch by a crane.

The Pegasus van was on a remote delivery route between Bracobrae and Grange on Saturday afternoon when it was forced off the road around 3pm.

Pegasus Couriers Aberdeen on-site manager, Darren Henderson, explained that the incident was largely due to strong winds and icy road surfaces.

On a statement on the courier’s website he said: “The wind was so strong on Saturday afternoon that one of our vans blew off the road near Keith, about 50 miles from Aberdeen.

“Fortunately, the driver was uninjured and the van only sustained minimal damage.”

However, when the van slid off the road, it landed in the ditch with two of the tyres not touching the ground.

Because of this they were unable to pull the van out of the ditch and had to call for a crane to help get the van back on the road.

Meanwhile, a backup delivery driver picked up the parcels to ensure they were delivered on time.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for snow in parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire. Rail and roads were disrupted by the wintry weather throughout the day.

