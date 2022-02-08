Elgin road closed while fire service investigate blaze that ripped through disused mill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Elgin road closed while fire service investigate blaze that ripped through disused mill

By Lauren Taylor
February 8, 2022, 1:40 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 2:10 pm
An investigation has been launched after the fire at a historic mill in Elgin.
An investigation has been launched after the fire at a historic mill in Elgin.

An investigation has been launched after a fire ripped through a historic Elgin mill in the early hours of Monday morning.

Moray Council has announced that Oldmills Road will be closed until Wednesday February 9 following the incident.

The entire length of the road will be closed to all cars while investigations into the cause of the fire are carried out.

Patrick Thirkell, who owns the Old Mills in Elgin, believes the fire had been set deliberately.

He explained there had been “repeated attacks” on the buildings in recent years.

Mr Thirkell said the most recent incident occurred despite security fencing being installed to protect the site.

He suggested that if repairs were made the mill would only be targeted again.

Fire crews from Elgin, Lossiemouth, Buckie and Inverness were called to the mill around 3:30am Monday morning.

Six fire crews were dispatched to the scene after the alarm was raised around 3.30am.

A high aerial appliance was drafted in from Inverness alongside s water carrier from Buckie.

Firefighters also deployed the use of one main jet and one light portable pump as they worked to extinguish the blaze.

Although no one was injured during the fire the building – believed to be from the 1760s – was left a smoldering shell.

The roof has collapsed and the windows have been destroyed. Pictures by Jason Hedges

Pictures taken at the scene show the roof has been completely destroyed during the blaze, and the white building has been left covered in ash.

Police confirmed they are assisting the fire service with inquiries. Officers are urging anyone with any information to call 101 quoting incident number 0307 of 7 February, 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal