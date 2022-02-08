Elgin road closed while fire service investigate blaze that ripped through disused mill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after a fire ripped through a historic Elgin mill in the early hours of Monday morning.

Moray Council has announced that Oldmills Road will be closed until Wednesday February 9 following the incident.

The entire length of the road will be closed to all cars while investigations into the cause of the fire are carried out.

Patrick Thirkell, who owns the Old Mills in Elgin, believes the fire had been set deliberately.

He explained there had been “repeated attacks” on the buildings in recent years.

Mr Thirkell said the most recent incident occurred despite security fencing being installed to protect the site.

He suggested that if repairs were made the mill would only be targeted again.

Six fire crews were dispatched to the scene after the alarm was raised around 3.30am.

A high aerial appliance was drafted in from Inverness alongside s water carrier from Buckie.

Firefighters also deployed the use of one main jet and one light portable pump as they worked to extinguish the blaze.

Although no one was injured during the fire the building – believed to be from the 1760s – was left a smoldering shell.

Pictures taken at the scene show the roof has been completely destroyed during the blaze, and the white building has been left covered in ash.

Police confirmed they are assisting the fire service with inquiries. Officers are urging anyone with any information to call 101 quoting incident number 0307 of 7 February, 2022.