‘Changes are in the pipeline’: Hermes promises to make improvements after Christmas concerns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Assurances have been given to a MSP that courier firm Hermes is planning imminent changes after parcels were left at an Inverness depot for a month.

Some customers even complained about packages in the north going missing completely over the Christmas period.

Now Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has met with Hermes to ensure changes are made and the issues are not repeated in the future.

During the festive period the courier blamed the impact of Covid with staff needing to self-isolate for some parcels being stuck in depots for weeks.

‘Rural areas depend on deliveries’

Talks have now been held between Mr Lochhead and Hermes officials to discuss concerns raised by customers in Moray and across the north.

And the Moray MSP says promises have been made that the disruption experienced during the Christmas period will never happen again.

He said: “Given the rise in online shopping since the onset of the pandemic, it is important that courier companies like Hermes are making sure that rural areas like Moray – which are more dependent on online shopping than more urban areas – are able to receive their parcels in a timely manner.

“Assurances were given to me that changes are already in the pipeline for the coming months, with new channels of communication for customers to chase up and report issues with parcels and a much clearer tracking system.”

During the festive period customers waiting on deliveries in Moray and the Highlands reported frustrations at not being able to contact the depot for updated estimates on when packages would arrive.

Some households called for the Inverness site to stop accepting parcels in the event of a similar backlog until it is cleared.

Hermes has already apologised to Mr Lochhead for the disruption caused during the Christmas period.

Hermes has been contacted to comment following the meeting.