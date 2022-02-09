‘Changes are in the pipeline’: Hermes promises to make improvements after Christmas concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Changes are in the pipeline’: Hermes promises to make improvements after Christmas concerns

By David Mackay
February 9, 2022, 6:00 am
A collage with Richard Lochhead MSP and a Hermes van
Richard Lochhead MSP has been pressing Hermes to make improvements. Photo: DCT Media/Shutterstock

Assurances have been given to a MSP that courier firm Hermes is planning imminent changes after parcels were left at an Inverness depot for a month.

Some customers even complained about packages in the north going missing completely over the Christmas period.

Now Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has met with Hermes to ensure changes are made and the issues are not repeated in the future.

During the festive period the courier blamed the impact of Covid with staff needing to self-isolate for some parcels being stuck in depots for weeks.

‘Rural areas depend on deliveries’

Talks have now been held between Mr Lochhead and Hermes officials to discuss concerns raised by customers in Moray and across the north.

And the Moray MSP says promises have been made that the disruption experienced during the Christmas period will never happen again.

He said: “Given the rise in online shopping since the onset of the pandemic, it is important that courier companies like Hermes are making sure that rural areas like Moray – which are more dependent on online shopping than more urban areas – are able to receive their parcels in a timely manner.

“Assurances were given to me that changes are already in the pipeline for the coming months, with new channels of communication for customers to chase up and report issues with parcels and a much clearer tracking system.”

During the festive period customers waiting on deliveries in Moray and the Highlands reported frustrations at not being able to contact the depot for updated estimates on when packages would arrive.

Some households called for the Inverness site to stop accepting parcels in the event of a similar backlog until it is cleared.

Hermes has already apologised to Mr Lochhead for the disruption caused during the Christmas period.

Hermes has been contacted to comment following the meeting.

