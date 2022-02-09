Pictures reveal scale of fire damage caused to Oldmill in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Pictures reveal scale of fire damage caused to Oldmill in Elgin

By David Mackay
February 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Picture showing roof burned off Oldmill in Elgin after fire.
The former mill in Elgin dated from the 18th Century but can trace its roots back 500 years earlier.

Shocking pictures have revealed the scale of the destruction of the historic Oldmill in Elgin following a devastating fire.

Flames gutted the building on the banks of the River Lossie in an early morning blaze on Monday.

The scene has been sealed off for two days as police and fire crews carried out a detailed investigation.

Oldmills Road is expected to reopen again on Wednesday.

However, photos from the scene have now revealed how much of the 18th Century building has been lost to the flames.

The entire roof of the former mill is gone while holes where windows once were reveal piles of charred remains inside.

Despite the fire, it appears as though the weathered water wheel has remained intact.

Fire damage at Oldmill in Elgin. Photos: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Fire damage at Oldmill in Elgin. Photos: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Fire damage at Oldmill in Elgin. Photos: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Fire damage at Oldmill in Elgin. Photos: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

It is estimated about half of the Oldmill building was lost in the Elgin fire.

Owner Patrick Thirkell has blamed vandals for repeatedly targeting the site over the years – believing the most recent blaze was started deliberately. 

A plaque on the site explains the mill, which was the oldest on the Lossie, was formerly known as the Kings Mills and was in royal hands until 1230 when it was granted to Pluscarden Abbey.

The current buildings date from the 1790s and are most fondly remembered as once being home to a cafe which was popular with families.

