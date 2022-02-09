Pictures reveal scale of fire damage caused to Oldmill in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shocking pictures have revealed the scale of the destruction of the historic Oldmill in Elgin following a devastating fire.

Flames gutted the building on the banks of the River Lossie in an early morning blaze on Monday.

The scene has been sealed off for two days as police and fire crews carried out a detailed investigation.

Oldmills Road is expected to reopen again on Wednesday.

However, photos from the scene have now revealed how much of the 18th Century building has been lost to the flames.

The entire roof of the former mill is gone while holes where windows once were reveal piles of charred remains inside.

Despite the fire, it appears as though the weathered water wheel has remained intact.

It is estimated about half of the Oldmill building was lost in the Elgin fire.

Owner Patrick Thirkell has blamed vandals for repeatedly targeting the site over the years – believing the most recent blaze was started deliberately.

A plaque on the site explains the mill, which was the oldest on the Lossie, was formerly known as the Kings Mills and was in royal hands until 1230 when it was granted to Pluscarden Abbey.

The current buildings date from the 1790s and are most fondly remembered as once being home to a cafe which was popular with families.